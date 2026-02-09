Vician, Marter struggle to raise cash as Underwood sits atop massive war chest

As incumbent 14th District Congresswoman Lauren Underwood prepares to gear up for her reelection bid, she has the luxury of being able to monitor developments in the GOP primary race between Gary Vician and James Marter, one of whom will oppose her in the November general election.

She also has the luxury of a massive cash advantage five weeks out from the start of the general election campaign season.

Whatever challenges Underwood may confront between now and then, adequate financing certainly won’t be one of them. According to fourth-quarter fundraising figures released recently by the Federal Elections Commission, she has 18 times the cash on hand as Marter and Vician put together.

Underwood’s cash advantage is staggering and growing with five weeks remaining before the general election season even starts. The four-term legislator entered the fourth quarter with $1.3 million on hand. She took in $239,454 over the three months between Oct. 1 and year’s end, twice as much as Marter and Vician raised in total. Underwood spent $277,912 last quarter and had $1.2 million banked as of Jan.1.

In all, she’s raised $1.4 million through this election cycle, with no campaign debt. Equally important is her demonstrated ability the past eight years to raise millions more if and when needed.

Meanwhile, Vician raised just $2,475 in the last quarter of 2025, and spent just $1,433, leaving him a reported $36,071 on hand as of Jan. 1. Marter, who has been running for election to the 14th Congress for years now, started the last quarter with a cash advantage over first-timer Vician. Marter took in $9,821 and spent $11,303 in the fourth quarter, leaving him with $28,840 to start the year.

Both Vician and Marter have loaned significant sums to their campaigns, Vician $34,100 so far, and Marter $31,502, and both appear to be conserving their meager funds, either for late primary season ad spend, or for the general election.

Vician, a former teacher and school administrator, served two terms as an Addison Township trustee between 1985 and 1993 then being elected as a Naperville Township trustee in 1997, 2001 and 2005. In 2009, he was elected Naperville Township supervisor and served one term.

Marter, who won a seat on the Oswego Public Library District Board of Trustees four years ago, lost his reelection bid last spring. The previous fall, he lost to Underwood in the 2024 general election by more than 10 points.

Underwood, a nurse, has not faced a primary opponent since 2018, when she took 57.35 percent of the vote in a seven-candidate Democratic primary. She went on to upset incumbent GOP Congressman Randy Hultgren by almost 15,000 votes in the general election, a full 5 percentage-point winning margin.

In 2020, Underwood narrowly defeated Jim Oberweis, 50.7-49.3, her only close race. Since then, she has dominated her opponents and is considered by national and local political experts to have a near lock on the 14th Congressional District.

Last month, the highly respected Cook Political Report listed the 14th and every single other Illinois Democratic Congressional district as “solid D,” meaning they all are considered prohibitively Democratic, with no reasonable chance of flipping in November.

The 14th Congressional District, which is 58.9 percent white, 23.4 percent Hispanic and 9.3 percent Black, covers all of Kendall County, the southern half of DeKalb County, and parts of Kane and four other counties. That includes both large swaths of farmland, and smaller municipalities such as Plano and Yorkville to larger areas like Oswego, DeKalb and Plainfield to major population centers such as Naperville, Joliet and Aurora.