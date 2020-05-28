Village of Oswego hosts free, live concert this Saturday

Missing summer festival season? Join the Village of Oswego for a concert from one of its favorite local festival bands right from your backyard, living room, or anywhere else you can stream on Saturday, May 30.

Vicarious appeared at the 2019 Wine on the Fox and the village has invited the band back for more of their signature easy listening classic rock for a live online show.

Set the screen up in the backyard, bring your snacks, drinks and tune in to watch on the @GoOswego Facebook page live from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. (Live stream here)

The Oswego’s final ‘care’-avan heads to Southbury, Prescott Mill and Heritage of Oswego

With the Stay at Home order poised to relax across the state, the village of Oswego ‘care’-avan is heading out for one final trip this Friday, May 29, to connect with Oswego residents and show support for the community and its essential workers.

This week, the route heads to three different neighborhoods: Southbury, Prescott Mill, and Farmington Lakes, passing by the senior residences at The Reserve at Oswego. The caravan will take off at 1 p.m. from Traughber Middle School, and includes vehicles from the Village of Oswego, Oswego Township, Oswego School District 308, and the Oswego Fire Protection District.