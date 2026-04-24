Welch on Harry Benton case: let due process play out

After nearly two months of silence by Democratic leadership regarding details on the expulsion of State Rep. Harry Benton (D-97th District) from the party caucus, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch broke his silence April 22, albeit it reluctantly.

Welch, pressured by reporters, briefly addressed Benton’s exile. Capitol Fax’s Rich Miller released audio, video and a transcript of the statement.

The Illinoize newsletter first reported that the disciplinary actions taken against Benton stemmed from allegations of sexual harassment, allegations confirmed by Capitol News Illinois.

Welch referred to “a process in place” and “due process,” but did not use the word investigation or disclose what agency was involved in the process. Asked if Benton should resign, Welch replied, “At the proper time.” Pressed by reporters to elaborate, he said, “at the proper time that information will come out.”

For the first time, Welch acknowledged the existence of victims in the case, saying, “I also want to underscore something very important, and we shared this with the caucus: we also have to talk about victims, and what they’re entitled to.”

“Coming out and talking to reporters about a process that’s ongoing is not the proper thing to do,” he said.

Welch did not respond and walked into his suite of offices after a reporter mentioned that two members of Congress had recently resigned.

Welch stripped Benton of his House committee assignments in late February and banned him from Democratic caucus activities. Benton was absent from the Capitol in March, but has been present recently as the House has worked to pass several bills before the May 3 deadline.

Benton ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for the seat on March 17.

Benton’s Republican opponent in the district, Gabby Shanahan, responded to a request for comment with a statement emailed April 23.

“Right now, the people of our district are being let down,” Shanahan said. “I’m offering voters a better alternative: someone who will show up and work with integrity for them.

What I control is the better alternative I offer in November: do voters want someone with integrity who will be accountable and fight for the families in this district every single day, or more of the same?”

Shanahan has not been shy about prodding Benton on his disciplinary status with Democratic leadership. In March she released a pair of cell phone videos taken inside the Capitol building, taunting Benton and calling for transparency in the process.

Benton has suffered blows beyond the humiliation inflicted by Welch. He lost his bid for election to be on the the Democratic State Central Committee from the 14th District.

While Benton is not required to resign, if he remains on the November ballot he will undoubtedly run without Democratic Party support. Benton beat Shanahan in 2024 by just 2,500 votes – 4.4 percent – despite Democrats spending more than $1 million on broadcast TV in the final days of the campaign.