Yorkville Congregation UCC to host rummage sale

Shoppers will find many bargains at the spring rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 7:30 pm. Friday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29 at the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ.

A selection of household goods, kitchen items, toys and games, books, clothing for all ages, furniture, tools, holiday decor, collectibles, jewelry, and much miscellaneous will be available.

A popular tradition to the two-day sale is the bake sale featuring a wide assortment of home-baked goodies, which sell out quickly.

This semi-annual event is a long-time tradition at the church. Women in the church’s circle began hosting rummage sales over 40 years ago in the building now housing Chapel on the Green. Proceeds from the sale will support church programs, ministries, and building needs, as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Yorkville area and beyond.

Saturday is Bag Day when bargain hunters can fill a provided, brown paper grocery bag for $3. Remaining larger items, which do not fit in a grocery bag, may be purchased at half price.

They will follow CDC mask guidelines at the time of the sale.

The church is located at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville. For information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.