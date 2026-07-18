97th annual Lake County Fair kicks off July 29

Like any great county fair, the 97th annual Lake County Fair in Grayslake will have plenty of fun things for people of all ages and interests to enjoy.

Lake County Fair Director of Marketing Chey Pribel said the event will offer “five days filled with excitement, entertainment, and unforgettable memories for the whole family.”

Single-day admission is $16.55 for folks over 13 and $6.20 for those 6 to 12 years old. A five-day pass is $57.95 for adults and $21.72 for kids.

The fair is located at 1060 E. Peterson Road in Grayslake.

A Demolition Derby will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, in the Grandstand Arena, followed by Motocross at 7 p.m. The Monster Truck Throwdown takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Pro Bull Riding & Barrel Racing starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for those events must be purchased separately from general admission and cost between $6.20 and $16.55 depending on the event and seat location.

More than 20 bands will perform on the Festival Square Stage and Grandstand Beer Garden over the five days. Thursday at 8 p.m. Hi Infidelity brings high-energy classic rock. Saturday at 6 p.m. the popular Beatles cover band American English recreates the magic of that time. And at 3 p.m. on Sunday Chicago-based rockers 7th Heaven perform a medley of songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

The eclectic musical lineup also includes the Abby Kay Band, Roger That, Chapel Hill Band, Nashville Electric Company, The Noize, Acousticatz, The Dixon Bandits, Peter and the Versatiles, Wild Daisy, ‘90s Pop Nation, School of Rock Libertyville, Donnie Lee Strickland, Red Panda Band, Big Boss and the Toes, Whiskey Road, Blue Marlin, The Last Bees, and Chicago Latin Groove.

A schedule for the bands is at https://lcfair.com/livemusic.

While many will enjoy the music, fast-paced arena events and the carnival midway, those with sensory sensitivities will be able to enjoy the Midway Carnival during “Flower Hour” on opening day, Wednesday, July 29, from noon to 1 p.m.

“The Lake County Fair is excited for the return of a sensory-friendly carnival morning on the opening day of the Lake County Fair,” Pribel said. He said organizers wanted to provide “a welcoming environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities to enjoy the rides and games at the Midway carnival.”

There will also be a full schedule of 4-H exhibitions and judgings. The shows will include beef and dairy cattle, swine, sheep and goats. On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. people can milk the goats. A livestock auction takes place at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The full schedule of livestock events is available at https://lcfair.com/livestock.

Junior (14 and under) and senior talent shows will be heldat 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday. A dozen contestants in each category will sing, dance, play an instrument, act, rap, perform magic, or any other form of entertainment they choose for cash prizes of $250, $150 and $100.

New to the fair this year are several attractions, including the “Wheels of Agriculture Game Show” where people of all ages can “spin, guess, and cheer your way to fun.” The Game Show is a “fast-paced, audience-interactive experience where contestants test their knowledge on everything from farm animals and crops to food, agriculture, and more. With exciting trivia, plenty of laughs, and audience participation.”

Pribel said the fair is pleased to welcome back several crowd favorites that “ensure non-stop entertainment for fairgoers of all ages.”

They include daily performances by Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show (as seen on America’s Got Talent), Show Me Swine Pig Races, the John Measner Magic Show (daily), the Lake County Sheriff K9 Demonstration, the Timberworks Lumberjack Show, and Interactive Bubble Zone. And there’ll be Balloon Art with Yamel’s Creations, Balloon Bingo and The Strolling DJ every day of the fair.

The Miss, Junior Miss, and Little Miss Lake County Fair Pageants will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday at 4:30 pm folks can enjoy the Therapy Animals of SOUL Harbour Ranch. The Libertyville Marching Band Parade kicks off Saturday at 5 p.m. And on Sunday Bloody Mary Bingo returns.

Folks can stay updated on the latest news about the Lake County Fair at https://lcfair.com/2026