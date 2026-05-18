Antioch, Gurnee join ‘Blue Envelope Program’ for ASD drivers

With state legislation pending, a local initiative has now expanded to nearly 70 law enforcement agencies across Illinois, including Antioch and Gurnee. The “Blue Envelope Program” is designed to alert police officers at a traffic stop that a driver is on the autism spectrum and may have communication issues.

The blue-colored envelope contains documents such as a driver’s license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance, along with emergency contact information. It serves as a visual cue to police officers that the driver may need extra time to respond, and to take a calmer approach to interactions. Check-boxes alert officers to physical issues and potential overstimulation.

“One resident reached out to us because her child has autism, and inquired about the program,” said Shawn Gaylor, public information officer for the Gurnee Police Department. “It took about three weeks to implement, and the longest wait was printing the envelopes. It’s another tool to communicate, reduce stress, and prevent misunderstandings.

“We were contacted by other municipalities being confronted by the envelopes, and not aware of them,” Gaylor said. “We did train, and officers know how to respond. We reached out to the school districts, the park district, library, the township … let people know where to get them and have everyone on the same page.”

The Autism Hero Project spearheaded the effort, led by its founder and president, Tamika Lechee Morales.

“The program was developed to create safer, more informed interactions between law enforcement and individuals on the autism spectrum,” she said. “It provides critical information during traffic stops, reducing anxiety, and increasing understanding.”

State legislation supporting the “Blue Envelope Program” began in January, with House Bill 4472. It amends the Illinois Secretary of State act allowing the agency to establish the program for individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. The measure passed on April 8 and moved to the Illinois Senate’s transportation committee by May 6.

“People are stepping up now because they see the value to the community, where it’s about building trust, safety, and dignity,” said Morales. “In testifying before the committee, a couple strong questions came up. One focused on marketing the program, and basically, it’ll be a collective outreach through various platforms and public agencies.

“Another centered on possible misuse by nonautistic individuals,” she said. “Being straightforward, it’s not a pass or a privilege. It doesn’t exempt anyone from the law or prevent a ticket. It creates a moment of understanding … it signals the officer to slow the interaction down. The focus is safety, clarity, and reducing unnecessary escalation.”

Morales was motivated by the program starting in Connecticut, and also stated her own son is reaching the age to drive. In forwarding the program materials to Antioch for consideration, their common goals became apparent.

“Serving people is at the heart of this department’s culture, and this program fits that perfectly,” said Antioch’s police chief, Geoffrey Guttschow. “This can alleviate tension by giving the officer a helpful context, at the beginning of a stop. When an officer understands that a driver may need a little more time to process … it changes the pace.

“For me, this program is personal,” he said. “I have a son who is an autistic driver, and if he were stopped by police, there may be nothing outwardly that would tell an officer he has communication struggles. I understand in a very real way, how easily a driver with those challenges can be misunderstood. Even small misunderstandings can change an interaction.”

Guttschow noted that a traffic stop with emergency lights, noise, and unfamiliar circumstances can escalate stress.

“The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder is about 1-in-31 children, according to the Center for Disease Control,” said Cmdr. Jared Brussaly, public information officer for the Antioch police. “That includes young drivers and many potential young drivers. In this case, the program is an additional tool … for a better mutual understanding.”

The transportation committee was expected to have a third reading on May 18.