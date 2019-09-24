Antioch man sentenced for enticing girls into sex

A north suburban man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for enticing underage girls to engage in sex acts with him.

Casey Ireland, 36, of Antioch, pleaded guilty earlier this year to enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and attempted enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. U.S. District Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer imposed the 15-year sentence Sept. 19 in federal court in Chicago.

Ireland admitted in a plea agreement that in the spring of 2017 he had sex with two 15-year-old girls from Wisconsin. Ireland began communicating with the girls via online messaging applications.

On May 18 and June 1, 2017, Ireland drove to Wisconsin to pick up the first victim at her high school, and then drove her back to his home in Antioch to engage in sex acts. On May 31, 2017, Ireland arranged to pick up the second victim at a park near her home in Wisconsin, and then drove her to his home to engage in sex acts.

After the second victim informed law enforcement about her encounter with Ireland, authorities took control of her messaging account and re-established communication with him. During subsequent messages, Ireland arranged to pick up the victim at the same park near her home to engage in another sexual encounter. When Ireland drove to the park on June 7, 2017, he was arrested.

Anyone believing they are the victim of sexual exploitation is encouraged to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or log on to www.missingkids.com. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.