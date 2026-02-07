Beach Park man charged with hitting pedestrian on Edens, fleeing

A Beach Park man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident where a pedestrian was hit on the Edens Expressway.

Damian Lopez, 30, has been charged with failure to report a personal injury crash, a Class 2 felony; and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, a Class 4 felony.

Shortly after 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police troopers received a report of multiple crashes on Interstate 94 near Church Street in Skokie.

In one of the crashes, an occupant exited a vehicle after the crash and was struck by Lopez’s vehicle, State Police said.

Troopers said Lopez fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ISP special agents conducted an investigation and identified Lopez as the driver of the suspect vehicle.

On Monday, special agents arrested Lopez.

ISP presented its case to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were filed.

Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 4 felonies are punishable from one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.