Community groups presenting unified front against Grayslake data center

Opposition to Grayslake’s planned AI data center has become evident through the efforts of two community groups, and a law firm becoming engaged, to halt or delay the project. Civil actions are expected to be filed within the next three weeks, although Grayslake is moving forward with the design and technical permit issuance process.

The Lake County Data Center Opposition Coalition, along with the No Data Center in Grayslake, IL.-Lake County, IL., have been active on social media. They were formed earlier this year, as information from the developer, Atlanta-based T5 Data Centers, and the municipality, diverged on the project’s size.

“Our coalition came together very organically last March, through social media correspondence amongst Lake County residents, just learning of the Grayslake T5@Chicago IV Hyperscale AI Data Center,” said Michael Smith, the LCDCOC’s president. “In a very grassroots manner, our group has grown to 25,030 active volunteers.

“We did FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests with the village, talked with other coalitions, and eventually partnered with an attorney to investigate,” Smith said. “Ultimately, we expect to get an injunction ruling by the county courts to put a halt or pause on T5 development at the Cornerstone Campus.”

In March 2025, the Grayslake Village Board approved the project. If fully built out, it would cover more than 400 acres, with 20 buildings, along Peterson Road, between Alleghany Road and Route 83.

The developer has also filed a permit to fill 15.75 acres of nearby wetlands with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Wetlands feeding Mill Creek and the Des Plaines River watershed would be irretrievably lost, with the developer responsible for flooding and wetland mitigation.

“It is anticipated the entire campus would use 50,000 gallons of water daily,” said Zach Smith, the village’s associate village manager. “Each building is estimated to use 2,500-4,000 gallons daily. The village currently pumps approximately 1.375 million gallons per day, so their number is not significant to the village systems.

“The latest building design information confirms that it is a closed-loop water cooling system,” he said. “This does not change the average daily water user numbers mentioned. The village reviewed and researched operating data centers in the country … the current permit process will address various impacts of this specific land use by each building.”

The site could see a 10 million-square foot data center capacity used to train AI models. According to IBM information, there are two main types of AI data centers: hyperscale (10,000 square feet or larger) centers are designed to for high-intensity workloads and training language models; and collocation centers with smaller shared spaces.

The Lake County Joint Action Water Agency has stated each building must have its own “flush and fill” system, after an initial fill with water and coolant for constant circulation. The agency also noted that a 100-megawatt structure would need 1.6 million gallons on that initial fill, over a several days period.

“We expect the courts to review all of our evidence and rule in favor of our plaintiffs,” Smith said.

The Plainfield-based firm of Ronald D. Cummings Law Offices already represents other clients in similar circumstances regarding data centers: the Joliet Residents for Responsible Growth; Preserve Our Yorkville and Community LLC, which is currently in litigation; and the Carruthers family-Cathy Bettis in Springfield.

The firm alleges that the Grayslake issue presents “opaque” descriptions of the project, and potential procedural errors regarding information.

Chloe Russell, the attorney representing the coalition, said the group has submitted FOIAs to the village and are proceeding with a challenge to the requests.

“We also have a litigation hold concerning the destruction of documents,” she said. “FOIA request packages were also sent to the county and state.”

Grayslake Village Manager Chase Muscato had said there is no timeline available for the permitting process to be completed.

Smith added, “We will be presenting factual case law in correlation to this situation. Our goal is to stop the T5 and convince them that they will not win this fight … no matter how many billions they plan to throw at the village of Grayslake, and this development. We have built an army of passionate community activists.”