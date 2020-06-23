COVID-19 case linked to Waukegan basketball tournament

The Lake County Health Department is reporting that a person who attended the “Above the Rim Classic” basketball tournament held June 14, at Belvidere Park in Waukegan has tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who attended this event should self-quarantine at home until June 28, monitor their health and call their health care provider if symptoms develop, and get tested for COVID-19. They should limit contact with others in their home, avoid contact with vulnerable people, and wear a face covering if they leave their home to seek testing or medical care.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, and can include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

“This pandemic is far from over,” said Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister. “The virus is still spreading in our communities, and if we let our guard down we could see cases and deaths start to rise again in Lake County.”

The Health Department urges everyone to keep following public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often

Wear a face covering when you go out

Keep a distance of at least 6 feet from others and avoid crowds

Stay home when you are not feeling well

The Health Department also recommends anyone who has attended a recent protest or demonstration get tested 5-7 days after the event, or right away if symptoms develop. Getting tested too soon after being exposed may not detect the virus, resulting in a false negative test.

If you need to get tested for COVID-19, contact your health care provider or utilize the Community-Based Testing Site located at 102 W. Water Street, Waukegan. This site now offers walk-up tests in addition to drive-thru testing. For more details, visit our COVID-19 Testing page.

The Health Department reported Lake County’s first COVID-19 case on March 11. As of June 23, 9,411 Lake County residents have tested positive for the disease, including 367 deaths. For more details, please visit the Coronavirus Data Hub, which is updated daily Mondays through Fridays. https://www.lakecountyil.gov/COVID19data.

Visit the Health Department’s Coronavirus web page, www.lakecountyil.gov/coronavirus, for updates, testing information, community guidance and resources, answers to frequently asked questions, and to sign up for the Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 newsletter. General questions can be sent via email to covid19@lakecountyil.gov.

For trusted information on the COVID-19 pandemic from reputable state and federal sources, visit the State of Illinois, Illinois Department of Public Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites.