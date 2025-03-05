Crimo III signs ‘Donald Trump’ on waiver of trial after pleading guilty

Robert Crimo III pleaded guilty during his criminal trial Monday to all 69 felony charges, including 21 counts of first-degree murder in the July 4, 2022 Highland Park parade mass shooting.

However, the waiver of trial filed Tuesday shows the defendant’s signature as “Donald Trump.”

The filing was stamped and accepted by the Lake County Circuit Clerk’s Office without incident.

“There is no comment on the matter, at this time,” said Sara Avalos, communications specialist for the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti also did not sign the document, filed through the court system with a date and time stamp.

Crimo changed his plea to guilty just as opening arguments were to begin during Monday’s trial. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys were taken by surprise by the action.

Rossetti then read a list of admonishments to Crimo regarding a waiver of rights to a jury or bench trial. He responded, “Yes,” in a low monotone voice to each question.

Rossetti said, “Is this really what you want?” Crimo responded, “Yes.”

The admonishments and replies were all transcribed into the court record.

It would have been the largest criminal trial in Lake County history.

A sentencing hearing has been set for April 23. Prior to the court date, the county probation unit will conduct an evaluation of Crimo to aid in sentencing.

He faces a minimum of natural life in prison.