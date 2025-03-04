Crimo pleads guilty to Highland Park July 4 shootings

Robert Crimo III pleaded guilty Monday to his actions as the gunman in the July 4, 2022 Highland Park parade shootings, ending any further criminal proceedings.

The change to a guilty plea was only made known to prosecutors and public defense attorneys on the morning of the jury trial, which was set to begin Monday.

By pleading guilty to 21 charges of first-degree murder — three counts for each of the seven victims killed in the shooting — he could spend a mandatory sentence of seven natural lifetimes without parole in a correctional center.

In pleading guilty to 48 charges of attempted first-degree murder, each count carries a penalty of 26-50 years in prison and a possible fine.

A prosecution motion to dismiss 48 felony counts pertaining to aggravated battery with a firearm was approved Feb. 24, before jury selection began.

Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti carefully read a series of questions concerning the waiver of his right to a jury or bench trial. Crimo, 24, answered each question in a one-word, monotone voice. Rossetti noted that the action comes “as an open plea, with no agreement, as to the sentence.”

Rossetti said, “You plead guilty and give up all these rights, is this really what you want?” Crimo answered “Yes.”

Assistant Lake County State’s Attorney Ben Dillon then read the narrative containing the state’s basis for charges against Crimo.

“Gunshots were heard at 10:14 a.m., with multiple people shot in the area of Second Street and Central Avenue, and first responders found numerous victims with five people dead at the scene.”

Two other victims died later at North Shore Highland Park Hospital. The Lake County coroner performed autopsies on the victims and found they had all died from one or more gunshot wounds.

Dillon read the names of the deceased and the 48 injured people.

Surveillance and independent footage of Crimo, dressed as a woman, leaving the scene was corroborated by “witness confirmation of the individual.”

Eighty-three spent shell casings were found on the rooftop perch and were sent to the Illinois State Police. Analysis of the firearm and ammunition magazine confirmed Crimo’s fingerprints.

When apprehended in a van, women’s clothes and make-up were found. During a police interview, he acknowledged opening fire, and identified himself as the individual.

He will remain in the Lake County Jail, where he has been held since the incident, awaiting a pre-sentencing interview with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Probation Unit. The report will include information about family, education, medical history, and other related items, prior to a court decision on his sentence.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart closed the courtroom to personnel and media, following the trial’s conclusion, to meet with victims of the shooting, impacted family members, and Highland Park officials. Upon leaving the courtroom, many victims refused to speak with media.

“I really think it’s important to remember that there were thousands of people at this parade, and their lives are forever changed,” said Ashby Beasley, one of the victims. “They are still in therapy to deal with this … and we are not the first community to go through this, and we will not be the last community to go through this.”

Rinehart spoke at a press conference later Monday afternoon.

“Today is about the victims and survivors of the Highland Park July 4 parade shooting,” he said. “Today is also about the hundreds who still remember and feel the trauma of that awful day … a day that should have been about celebration and recovering from the pandemic.

“This morning, the shooter in the Highland Park trial, pleaded guilty to 21 counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of attempted first-degree murder,” Rinehart said. “This was not a negotiation. This was not a deal … he received nothing in exchange. We were 1,000 percent ready for trial and to prove him guilty.”

An April 23 sentencing date was set by Rossetti, for Crimo III, at the Lake County Courthouse.