Crimo refuses to attend hearing

All future proceedings in the criminal prosecution of Robert Crimo III will move forward, with or without, his attendance in the courtroom.

Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti admonished his public defenders upon learning that Crimo had “refused transport” from the Lake County Jail, for a Sept. 12 case management hearing.

“We will move forward with any trial or motions, without him being present, and the ability to face his accusers is waived,” Rossetti said.

Crimo is accused of conducting a mass shooting at the 2022 Highland Park Independence Day Parade, which left seven people dead, and more than 48 people injured. He was subsequently indicted on 117 felony charges, including 21 counts of first-degree murder.

He appeared in court in June, when a potential plea agreement was announced by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office in notifying impacted family members and injured parties. It was summarily dismissed by Crimo, who said, “I am aware of the negotiations. No. No.”

More than 75 impacted family members and victims attended the hearing.

Details of the plea agreement stipulated a prison sentence for a term of natural life, while approximately half of the charges listed in the indictments would be dismissed.

At the Sept. 12 hearing, defense attorney Gregory Ticsay indicated that a “rather lengthy” motion needed to be filed, and was not yet prepared. Rossetti set an Oct. 2 date to file the motion, and Assistant Lake County State’s Attorney Ben Dillon concurred. Another hearing date for all motions to be heard was set for Nov. 14.

Criminal litigation has taken several turns, as Crimo III fired his public defender team, led by Anton

Trzina, in December in lieu of handling his own defense. Rossetti stated that no special privileges would be accorded to him, while in custody. The following month, he requested that his public defense team be reinstated.

The delays have led to several opening dates for the criminal trial being set, and rescheduled, as well as discovery motions being filed. Prosecutors have maintained that they are prepared, while the public defenders continue to gather information.

Civil lawsuits are also being deliberated, as the result of the shooting. Initial filings in September 2022 named gun manufacturer, Smith & Wesson, for its marketing campaigns, Bud’s Gun shop, an online distributor, Red Dot Arms, a retailer, Crimo III, and his father, Robert Crimo Jr. as defendants.

Additionally, a June 27 tort complaint was filed by Michael Sims, listing the Illinois State Police as being negligent in issuing a firearm owner’s identification card to Robert Crimo III.

The tort filing implies the state police and its firearms services bureau issued the FOID card despite a purported “clear and present danger report,” filed by the Highland Park Police in September 2019. The state police bureau chief responded that the report was “secondhand,” and no action was taken by the local law enforcement agency

No court date has been scheduled for the civil case. The criminal trial was slated by Rossetti to begin Feb. 24, 2025.