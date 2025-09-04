Deal for more property at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery nears completion

Edward Waldron lived a full life, after a distinguished military career, receiving a Bronze Star Medal as a member of the 84th Transportation Battalion in Vietnam.

The retired 1st lieutenant was interred at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery on Aug. 22 with a full military ceremony for family and friends.

A bugler played taps and the honor guard was comprised of members from the Milwaukee-based Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc. to give the final salute.

“For my father to find his final resting place along the beautiful peaceful shores of his home state, in a cemetery that has been honoring our passed veterans since 1890, is a befitting honor to his service,” said his son, Army Specialist 4 Eric Waldron. “I hope all our deserving veterans will receive such a high honor.”

Maintaining enough space to provide that honor has led the Department of Veteran’s Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration to pursue expansion of its grounds in Fort Sheridan. With negotiations beginning in 2019, a formal offer for Lake County to sell a 4.7-acre parcel has been forwarded to the federal organization.

The Lake County Forest Preserve District’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the offer during an Aug. 13 session. If the VA provides the district with a notice of acceptance, it would be considered an agreement for the conveyance of the property. No purchase price or further information has been released pending the sale.

The VA had made an assessment that showed all available burial capacities would be depleted within the next 15 years. It propelled the move to acquire more land. The VA’s initial contact with the district involved a possible transfer of some property, along with providing a release from the perpetual care requirement.

“This is something that is an honor and a right for veterans … the efforts regarding this parcel have been lengthy, but are nearing completion,” said Diane Hewitt, Lake County Board District 8 representative. “The fact that it is right here in Lake County is an honor for us. All of our veterans deserve the respect that should be accorded to them.”

The Lake County Forest Preserve District came into possession of approximately 250 acres of Fort Sheridan through a memorandum of agreement with the federal government in 1997. Nearly a decade earlier, the U.S. Secretary of Defense had approved a Base Realignment and Closure Commission recommendation to close Fort Sheridan.

Part of the memorandum of agreement stipulated that the county forest preserve district would maintain the national cemetery in perpetuity. The district has estimated its costs for maintenance and care at the cemetery grounds to be $35,000 annually. The move would be a cost-saving measure for the district, and also potentially allow the VA to construct a columbarium to house cremated remains.

A statement from the VA to Chronicle Media said, “Fort Sheridan National Cemetery was transferred to the VA’s National Cemetery Administration by the Army in December 2019. The historic (Fort Sheridan) cemetery is nearly 7 acres and has over 2,300 gravesites currently.

It further stated, “The cemetery is open to all eligible veteran and their eligible family members, regardless of residency.”

Graves in the cemetery include timelines covering major American military involvement, from the War Between the States to present-day overseas conflicts. In a separated section, there are also the graves of nine German soldiers who were confined at Fort Sheridan’s prisoner of war camp, during World War II.

The Lake County Forest Preserve District also created 1.3 miles of trails, next to the cemetery, that lead to ravines and the beach at Lake Michigan.

A closing date for the 4.7-acre parcel to be acquired by the VA has tentatively been slated for Sept. 30.