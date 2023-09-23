Everything apples at core of upcoming Long Grove Apple Fest

Fans of a certain popular fruit are in for a treat when the 32nd Annual Apple Fest hits historic downtown Long Grove for a three-day run from Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Considered one of the Midwest’s biggest tributes to the upcoming fall apple season, Apple Fest features everything from apple pies and apple donuts to apple sangria and apple wine — and a host of other apple-inspired food and beverage options. Examples from previous years include traditional favorites (chocolate-caramel and candied apples), as well as apple popcorn, apple tempura, green apple cotton candy, apple crisps, apple goat cheese dumplings, apple cheesecake, cinnamon apple ice cream, apple sugar cookies, hard apple ciders, spiced apple lattes and more.

In addition, Apple Fest offers family activities at Fountain Square (including apple pie-eating and apple bobbing contests), arts and crafts, kids entertainment, a carnival and live music from an array of artists on different stages. Local merchants will offer a variety of apple-inspired specials and deals as well.

“It got started during our old Turn of the Century Days (event) and grew from there into Apple Fest,” said Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association Secretary John Kopecky. “Various food vendors prepare their own special dishes with all kinds of different apples, and all the restaurants in town do their own special apple things. There are a lot of choices.”

Kopecky said the fest annually draws more than 30,000 people, including regular attendees and visitors from Wisconsin, Iowa and other locations.

“For years, the pie-eating contest was the big thing,” Kopecky said. “Then it slowly grew, so now we have family fun in the daytime and bands in the nighttime — and a big carnival.”

Apple Fest will run from noon to 11 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per day or $10 for a three-day pass, and free for ages 12 and under. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are permitted, but owners must provide their own water and waste bags.

The Main Stage musical lineup features headliner Mr. Blotto at 9 p.m. Friday, preceded by South of Disorder, the Lara Bell Band, the Sam Fazio Trio and The Shapeshifters. Area festival staple 7th Heaven headlines at 9 p.m. Saturday, with opening acts Ultrabeat, the Deadfest Band, Southwater, the Kevin Mileski Band and School of Rock Arlington Heights also on the bill. Made in America, a Toby Keith tribute band, takes the stage at 4 p.m. Sunday, following sets by Renegade Wildflower and School of Rock Barrington.

The Mill Pond Stage showcases Adam Greenberg at 4 p.m. Friday; Rachel Anne at 4 p.m. Saturday, preceded by Max Koepke and Bradley Hides; and Guy Dominick at 4 p.m. Sunday, after performances by Pea Munny and Dante Salaman.

Entertainment highlights at Fountain Square include Sylvi Circus Arts and Dave’s World of Reptiles on Saturday; AAA Dial A DJ on Saturday and Sunday; and magician Tim Adamz on Sunday.

“If you’re coming to town for Apple Fest, expect to enjoy yourself,” Kopecky said. “It’s always a lot of fun.”

Carnival hours are noon to 9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Unlimited ride wristbands are available for $30 per day.

Free shuttle buses will be available at the Golf Dome parking lot, 801 McHenry Road, in Buffalo Grove, and on Archer Road, adjacent to the carnival parking lot entrance.

For fest tickets and more information, visit www.longgrove.org/festival/apple-fest/.