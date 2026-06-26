Grayslake data center approval sparks growing controversy

Driving on Interstate 294 going south, near the O’Hare Interchange, a large billboard touts a data center coming to Grayslake. While village officials are not responsible for how the Atlanta-based T5 Data Centers markets its facility, the project is currently in the permit process. A projected date for initial operations is slated for late 2027.

“The project is currently in the administrative and technical permit process, all land use approvals have been received,” said Chase Muscato, Grayslake’s deputy village manager. “The site is presently zoned MX, which allows for industrial, logistics, warehouse, and other similar uses including data centers.”

“If fully developed, the campus will be, plus or minus, 10 million square feet, and provide substantial non-homeowner property tax revenue to local schools and other area districts,” Muscato said. “Preliminary estimates are over $1 billion generated across all districts over a 20-year period.”

As landscaping work continues, 2024 documents identified an estimated 225 acres at the “Concord in Grayslake,” an industrial area along Peterson Road. A full build-out will encompass more than 400 acres and 20 buildings, Lake County Board member John Wasik said, in a constituent letter, noting the municipality solely approved the project.

The controversy over size, as presented by the company, with attached implications on the water usage and electricity diversion has been raised. A contentious May Village Board meeting with public comment, along with misinformation and inflammatory comments on social media, also put a different spin on the project.

Avon Township adopted a resolution in early June that supported transparency, public information, and community engagement regarding the project. The AI-ready T5@Chicago IV campus, per the company, will hold up to 1.2-gigiwatts of information technology capability with the first phase of operation, next year.

“Everyone should have a voice and express their thoughts, I just wish that our board had an opportunity to sit down with Grayslake officials,” said Michele Baumann, the township’s supervisor. “It’s overwhelming, and the information being put on social media outlets is wide, and some is incorrect.”

Alefiya Presswala, of Project Censored, detailed the concerns over data centers in the Milwaukee Shepherd Express, now under scrutiny by those opposing the project. “An AI data center is a specialized physical facility that houses the infrastructure required to train and deliver AI services.

All AI data centers require cooling systems (water) to function and flow on the chips,” he stated. “A medium-sized data center can consume up to 110 million gallons of water per year, equivalent to the annual water usage of approximately 1,000 households.”

He noted that larger (hyperscale) data centers can consume up to 5 million gallons per day, or 1.8 billion annually, equivalent to a town of 10,000 to 50,000 people.

Grayslake has no wastewater treatment plant, and the effluent water would be handled by the North Shore Water Reclamation district in Gurnee. “There are no permits issued yet, I’ve heard it was medium-sized,” said Dave Miller, the district’s executive director. “I don’t anticipate any inability to handle the effluent water.”

As for the potential of the electric grid and power being diverted to the facility, Muscato said those issues are between the developer and Exelon Corp., which owns ComEd.

Approval for the project was vetted by the Village Board over a roughly four-year period, with public hearings at various points for community input.

“ComEd worked with county developers to pre-identify various locations in northern Illinois that had potential for large power projects, due to their proximity to major substation and transmission right-of-ways,” Muscato said. “Grayslake is one of these.”

There are presently no definitions or regulations for data centers, under the Lake County code. The Lake County Board passed a resolution on June 9 that would initiate a public hearing on a proposed temporary moratorium on data centers in unincorporated areas of the county. Any action will affect only county jurisdictions, not municipal.

The Lake County Data Center Opposition Coalition has indicated that it will pursue litigation to halt the project, although no filings have been made.

“The village has received no formal pushback or complaints from neighboring municipalities,” said Muscato. “There is no timeline but understand it will be a multi-year project.”