Gurnee intersection becomes hub for connector bike path

Signage was put up along Washington Street, between Route 45 and Almond Road, alerting drivers of impending bike path construction. The Lake County Division of Transportation project will also incorporate new sidewalk construction for the nonmotorized path project that extends for nearly two miles.

After several years of discussion, the Lake County Board finally moved forward with its approval, and secured seven job bids in December. Union, Illinois-based Copenhaver Construction Inc. was awarded the job order on Jan. 13. The $4.42 million construction cost is being generated by local funds and county motor fuel tax allotments.

Expected to be completed by late October, it will connect bike paths between Gurnee, Grayslake, and Third Lake, which leads directly into the Cedar Lake Road realignment taking place in Round Lake. The continuity is part of a larger-scale project to eventually interconnect with the county forest preserve’s Millennium Trail.

The bike path’s Hunt Club Road terminus coincides with a major intersection upgrade at its Washington Street intersection. The crossroads have been the site of numerous traffic accidents, despite protected turn lanes at all four corners. It is similarly eyed for a fall completion date, after three years of work.

“It’s county-driven, and we have supported it, for safety concerns that were needed,” said Nicholas Leach, Gurnee’s village engineer. “The number of accidents including fatalities called for improvement and an upgrade. Additional turning lanes will also ease the congestion at peak rush hour times and give better sight lines.”

The path under construction is set to use the intersection as a “pass-through,” for an overall bike path. Heading east from Almond Road, the endpoint is O’Plaine Road, next to the Gurnee police station. The main build is incorporating smaller sections of existing walkways for one continuous path.

Julian Rozwadowski, the county’s project design engineer noted that the current plans were “drawn up” for pedestrian safety, especially children from the neighborhoods leaving the Woodland School campus. Sidewalks from Almond Road to Route 45 are alternating on either side of Washington Street.

“Now, the east leg of the Washington Street, from Hunt Club Road, is being cut on the north side because of the oncoming traffic flow pattern,” Rozwadowski said. “Some of the properties had right-of-way issues, and then, we had to buy the easements or properties themselves to make the path contiguous.

“Once all of it was secured, the project was ready for construction, and once secured, that part of the project was ready to build,” he said. “We had to avoid tree layouts, where we could, and replace them. We’re also installing 125 new trees for landscaping.”

The north-south corridor of Hunt Club Road, from Washington Street to Dada Drive, features a straight alignment that ends at the Grand Avenue shopping center. Curbing for the numerous street crossings are ADA-compliant with sloped grades and raised bumps.

Major concerns during the corridor’s construction involved new infrastructure placement for water piping and stormwater receptors, as well as coordinating efforts with the various utility companies and their crews. Electrical poles and lines were relocated to accommodate the bike path. Four houses were purchased and demolished for easements.

Rozwadowski said the county is planning to extend the bike path north to Stearns School Road. “Conceivably, it would look like this … a 9.5-mile bike path altogether, coming down Washington Street, over to Hunt Club Road, past the shopping center, and past Grand Avenue, to Stearns School Road, and North Creek Drive.

“Just a relaxing excursion, and meant only for nonmotorized vehicle traffic,” he said. “This is pending land acquisition and easements, while sticking with the plats and legal descriptions. The planning for this is by 2029.”