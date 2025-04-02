Highland Park mass shooting civil case proceeds

The survivors and loved ones of those killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July mass shooting secured a major victory today in their case seeking to hold Smith & Wesson and gun sellers Bud’s Gun Shop and Red Dot Arms accountable for enabling the shooter to carry out the massacre.

Lake County Circuit Court Judge Jorge Ortiz denied Smith & Wesson’s motions to dismiss the plaintiffs’ unfair business practices and negligence claims, but did grant dismissal of the plaintiffs’ deceptive business practices claims.

The court also denied motions to dismiss filed by Red Dot and Bud’s Gun Shop in their entirety.

Co-counsel from Romanucci & Blandin and Wallace Miller, both Chicago-based law firms, and Everytown Law representing the plaintiffs in the case issued the following response to Ortiz’s ruling:

“Today’s historic decision sends a clear message that the gun industry does not have carte blanche to engage in irresponsible marketing of assault rifles, without any concern for the obvious dangers of such marketing. We are also pleased that our claims against the firearms retailers for selling an assault rifle to someone who lived in a town where he was prohibited from having one are allowed to go forth. We are steadfast in our fight to hold the defendants accountable for the damage their conduct has caused, and look forward to the truth coming out as this case proceeds to discovery.”

In September 2022, the lawsuits were filed in Illinois state court against the individuals and entities alleged to be responsible for the Highland Park Fourth of July 2022 mass shooting: firearms manufacturer Smith & Wesson; online gun distributor Bud’s Gun Shop; gun retailer Red Dot Arms in Lake Villa; the shooter, Robert Crimo III; and the shooter’s father, Robert Crimo Jr.

Robert Crimo III pleaded guilty in March to 21 counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 2022 parade shooting that left seven people dead and more than 48 people injured.

The complaints allege numerous violations of Illinois law and were filed on behalf of Lake County residents

who attended the parade in Highland Park. The plaintiffs allege that Smith & Wesson’s marketing of the murder weapon was unfair and deceptive, including because it misleadingly implies a non-existent association between its “M&P (Military and Police)” line of assault rifles and the U.S. military, and because it knew that its marketing practices promote and sell an image that caters to and attracts high-risk young men like the shooter — the same demographic that Smith & Wesson “has watched, time after time, commit mass shootings using Smith & Wesson assault rifles.”

Shortly after the lawsuits were filed, Smith & Wesson removed the cases from state court in Lake County and had them moved to federal court in the Northern District of Illinois. Both the federal District Court and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Smith & Wesson’s efforts, determining that the cases belong in state court, where they were originally filed.

Less than two weeks ago, in a first-of-its-kind outcome, the federal District Court awarded the plaintiffs more than $450,000 in fees following Smith & Wesson’s frivolous attempt to move the case out of state court.

The plaintiffs had argued that Smith & Wesson’s tactics showed “a clear attempt to delay the litigation of Plaintiffs’ claims” by “more than a year and a half.”

“The cases never belonged in federal court,” U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger said in awarding $451,981 in attorney’s fees to the plaintiffs.

Twenty-five cases on behalf of 79 survivors have been filed in Lake County and have been consolidated before Judge Jorge Ortiz.

The Roberts, Sondheim, Straus, Rebollar Sedano, Bennett, Samuels, Rodriguez/Sanchez, Tenorio/Melgar, Vergara/Montes, Toledo, Zeifert, Aguilar, Castellanos, Castillo, Gutman, Medina, and Ring families are represented by Romanucci & Blandin, LLC; Everytown Law; and Wallace Miller.

Everytown Law, the litigation arm of the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, has the largest team of litigators in the United States working to advance gun violence prevention in the courts.

Representatives of the gun maker and gun dealers could not be reached for comment as of press time.