Highland Park parade shooting suspect faces February trial

A case management hearing for Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III ended in less than three minutes Wednesday, May 29.

As Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti adjourned the session, a county sheriff’s deputy promptly tapped Crino on the shoulder to leave. In the short duration, much was accomplished between the opposing attorneys.

Crimo, 23, is charged with 117 felonies stemming from his alleged involvement in the July 4, 2022 parade shootings in Highland Park. He appeared clean-shaven with a haircut, and said nothing.

In related news, Highland Park City Council members announced they would again host a July 4 parade this year. City officials had opted for a march across the Route 41 Bridge, along Central Avenue in 2023.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon indicated that five motions forwarded by the state have been answered by the defense. Both sides intend to make additional filings, prior to the trial date, and another status hearing was set for Aug. 28 on all motions. A trial date has been slated tentatively for Feb. 24.

Defense attorney Anton Trzina concurred with Dillon that more motions will be forthcoming. The potential prosecution motions are being held in limine, a legal term which attempts to bar the use of specific arguments or evidence in a trial situation.

Dillon said previous filings, from December, included the officer’s identifying testimony and Crimo’s certified motor vehicle registration and certified firearm trace summary which allegedly included gunshot residue. He also stated that no affirmative defense would be pursued, meaning the employment of an insanity defense.

Dillion explained that any additional information for discovery would be provided to the state, as the defense team for Crimo III acquires it. Trzina, and the public defenders may call witnesses and use transcripts, as well as visual or audio documents. They will also rely on a defense containing a “presumption of innocence,” and cannot use impeachment.

Crimo III was granted the ability to communicate with specific family members, during a hearing last month. Deemed at the Lake County jail’s convenience, a tablet for communication would be provided on an availability basis. Crimo III’s parents, who attended the hearing and sat in the gallery, did not respond to a request for comment. They promptly left the courthouse after the session.

Among the 117 felonies against him, he is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder (3 counts for each of the 7 victims), 48 counts of attempted murder, and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. He is accused of shooting spectators at the

Independence Day parade from a rooftop, at the intersection of Second and Central avenues in Highland Park. He was taken into custody and remains in the Lake County jail without bond.

Last December he dismissed his public defense team, in lieu of handling his own case. Rossetti advised him of the issues, along with his rights, and that no special privileges would be granted to him, while incarcerated.

At the following January hearing, he requested that his public defender team be reinstated. The request was approved by Rossetti. Both sides have been moving toward completing discovery motions and other items, before the actual trial begins.

The father, Robert Crimo Jr., accepted a plea agreement to seven counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct Nov. 6. The charges resulted from his signing of an affidavit for his son to obtain a firearm owner’s identification card, while underage. The state’s attorney’s office charged him because of his son’s actions.

He was released after spending 30 days of a 60-day sentence on good behavior.