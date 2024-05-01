Highland Park shooting suspect allowed to communicate with family

The Highland Park parade shooting suspect, Robert Crimo III, will now be able to communicate with his immediate family members, following a Wednesday, April 24, case management hearing.

Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti entered the order on the recommendation of prosecutors and defense attorneys, after a scheduling conference earlier in the week.

Crimo had his internet, tablet use, and phone privileges revoked last year. He has been kept in solitary confinement at the Lake County Jail for 23 hours daily and removed from his cell for only one hour each day in the common area.

Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon told Rossetti that the most recent discovery stage of the trial involved additional photos in compliance with a disclosure order issued last month. Dillon agreed with Crimo’s public defense attorney, Anton Trzina, to modify the jail privileges and permit a tablet for audio communication only, with his parents and two siblings.

Prior to the hearing, a court bailiff instructed family members that any verbal and nonverbal

communication with the defendant would constitute contempt of court and result in removal from the courtroom. Family members have been unable to communicate with Crimo, while also attending every hearing.

Rossetti entered the order to be effective until the next May 29 date, and she asked Crimo, whether he understood the order. “Yes,” he said.

Trzina said there is no timetable for the order to be effectuated.

“The order is entered by the presiding judge, it then goes to the Lake County Jail, where they will make the determination for availability of the device for distribution,” he said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Facklum said, “The tablet can be used between now and the next court date. It’s solely the jail’s discretion.”

The reinstatement of the phoning privilege comes after two previous incidents involving a New York Times reporter who was pranked in trying to reach Crimo for comment, and a recorded video call where he stated the shooting was staged by federal agents.

Crimo is charged with 117 felony counts including 21 counts of first-degree murder, three counts for seven victims, stemming from the July 4, 2022 shooting of parade goers in Highland Park. Authorities allege he emptied nearly three 30-round ammunition magazine clips, using a semi-automatic weapon, fired from a rooftop.

He was apprehended the same day, and allegedly confessed during a nearly eight-hour interrogation at the Highland Park Police Department station building. He was arraigned and has been held without bail, since that time.

Crimo has made numerous court appearances, mostly on discovery motions to obtain his school and medical records, audio and visual documents, and medical records of the victims. Family members of those individuals killed or injured in the shooting have also attended every hearing.

Seven people were killed in the July 4 attack, with more than 45 people injured from shrapnel and flying debris.

Last fall, Crimo dismissed his public defense representation, in lieu of defending himself at trial. He also invoked his 14th Amendment right to a “speedy trial, and a Feb. 24 date was set. Rossetti questioned him at length, on his decision, and that he would be afforded no special privileges to prepare his case, while incarcerated.

One month later, he reversed his choice and requested that the public defense team be reassigned to his case. Trzina promptly called for a delay in the trial proceedings to review materials and adequately prepare arguments. The county state’s attorney’s office sought a trial date for the fall, of this year.

Rossetti has set Feb. 24, 2025 as the date for the trial to commence.

Crimo faces life in prison, if convicted of multiple murder charges.