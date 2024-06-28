Highland Park shooting suspect refuses plea negotiation

With no response to the question twice, and a 20-minute conference with his public defense attorneys, Robert Crimo III ultimately refused to accept a plea agreement in a Wednesday, June 26 court hearing.

Crimo, 23, is accused of 117 felony charges, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, stemming from the July 4, 2022 Highland Park parade shooting.

He was brought to court in a wheelchair, shackled at the ankles and hands bound by blue restraints, accompanied by two Lake County Special Weapons and Tactics guards.

Originally slated as a case management hearing, the potential of a plea agreement and closure to the criminal proceedings came to light the previous week. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart’s office had communicated information on a possible plea agreement to victims, and families of victims, impacted by the incident.

The June 20 communication, from the state’s attorney’s office, was “leaked” to media outlets, stating, in part, “It is expected that a change of plea will be presented to (Lake County Circuit Court) Judge Victoria Rossetti.”

The hearing brought more than 75 people directly impacted by the shootings, family members of Crimo, and a gaggle of media outlets to the courtroom. There was a strong law enforcement presence with three security checkpoints established, before admittance and entry to the hearing.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon offered the plea motion for Rossetti’s consideration. Crimo would plead guilty to seven counts of first-degree murder, one for each of the fatal shooting victims, and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. In exchange for pleading guilty, he would get life in prison.

In addressing Crimo, Rossetti inquired twice whether he “is ready to move forward,” and twice, he did

not respond. She recommended a recess, for the public defense team to confer with him in a separate room.

Upon returning, 20 minutes later, she asked, if he had decided. Crimo hesitated briefly, shook his head side to side, and said, “I am aware of this negotiation. No.”

He continued shaking his head, side to side, as he was taken back to the Lake County Jail.

Rinehart immediately requested, “as a favor,” that the courtroom be used to consult with the victims and their families. “I don’t know when we will be able to get them all in one place again,” he said. “I also request that all court personnel and media be excluded from the courtroom.”

Rossetti granted the request and adjourned the session.

Rinehart, later said, “We will continue to support the victims and their families. We stand ready to hold trial.”

Crimo is accused of killing seven people, and injuring nearly 50 others, at the 2022 Independence Day Parade in Highland Park. Authorities said he fired on the spectators, lining the area of Second Street and Central Avenue, from a rooftop. It was further alleged that a semi-automatic weapon was used, with nearly 90 shots expended from three 30-round magazine clips.

He was arrested at Westleigh Road and Route 41, later that afternoon, and taken to the Highland Park police station. He has been held without bail in the Lake County Jail since then.

In December, he motioned the court to dismiss his public defenders and conduct his own defense.

“I also invoke my 14thh amendment right to a speedy trial,” he said.

Rossetti questioned him extensively on the implications, and that “no special privileges” would be given to him while incarcerated. The following month, at a status hearing, he asked that his public defenders be reinstated.

The trial proceedings have progressed slowly, largely from discovery motions between the prosecutors and the defense. Disclosure issues have centered on video and photographic evidence, school and medical documents, witness statements, and law enforcement investigations.

Rossetti set the next case management hearing for Aug. 28. The criminal trial date is still scheduled for Feb. 24.