Highland Park to bring back fireworks for July 4th celebration

July 4, 2022, is a date firmly etched into the history of Highland Park. People who gathered along Central Avenue for the annual Independence Day parade became the target of a shooter who opened fire from atop a building at Second Street. Seven people died and more than 40 were injured in the attack.

The emotional impact was still palpable that September, when the local Chamber of Commerce organized its usual downtown sidewalk sale. Rather than a sense of normalcy, unhealed wounds were opened, as vendors were assigned spaces within 25 feet of a makeshift memorial to the seven victims, near St. Johns Avenue.

The following year’s Independence Day celebration was highlighted by a march along the would-be parade route, joined by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth. With a concern about the impact of fireworks, the celebration instead features a night light show featuring drones.

The succeeding Fourth of July celebrations have largely been community-based events, although the parade has returned to the city.

But 2026 could see a return of a fireworks display with Highland Park officials requesting bids on Oct. 1 for fireworks displays for 2026-28. The bid proposal states that “Contractors shall provide at a minimum a 20-minute, continuous aerial fireworks display … with no delays between firing. Each display shall commence promptly at dusk.”

The city and the Park District of Highland Park have jointly announced plans for a two-day Fourth of July celebration, centering around the nationwide theme of honoring the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. A press release said both organizations collaborated to plan a sustainable event for years to come.

Beginning July 3, the Park District’s Independence Fest makes a repeat appearance at The Preserves of Highland Park, located at 1207 Park Ave. W., as a prelude to the fireworks display. The press release stated, “(It is) a relaxed and festive evening for the community to gather with family and friends to enjoy dinner, music, and a variety of events.”

The fest opens at 5:30 p.m., and the return of the fireworks display takes place promptly at 9:30 p.m., with a rain date, if necessary. The evening’s event marks the first July 4th fireworks display since the 2022 shooting.

The annual parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. sharp, July 4, in the downtown area, with floats reflecting ideas like Uncle Sam and Rosie the Riveter, made for the event by members of the community. A “Star-Spangled Pool Party” at the Hidden Creek Aqua Park, located at 1220 Fredrickson Place, off Central Avenue, features a DJ and concessions, afterwards.

“We are looking forward to celebrating, with our community…with the return of our fireworks display, we will be capping off a fun evening,” said the Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering. “We appreciated all of the feedback we received last year, as part of a community-wide survey.

“It helped us to understand (our) neighbor’s interests in returning to this beloved tradition, while also recognizing concerns,” she said. “Balancing these different needs is important. While we hope that many community members will join us … we also continue to provide services via our resiliency division to help allay the challenges some may experience.”

Mindful of the 2022 tragedy, Elizabeth Gogola, the Park District’s director of communications and marketing, said, “In consideration of feedback from victims and best practice recommendations from the Department of Justice Office of Victims of Crime, a public remembrance is not planned this year.”

She said a temporary memorial to the victims, located at the rose garden adjacent to the City Hall at 1707 St. Johns Ave. is accessible at any time for personal reflection and remembrance.