IDOT approves Patriot Path design

The Illinois Department of Transportation has approved the design of the proposed multi-use Patriot Path in Lake County, Lake County reported that the design of the proposed multi-use Patriot Path, marking a milestone that allows the county to move through Phase 2 of the project and plan for construction in the coming years.

The proposed Patriot Path is slated to run off-road along the Route 137 corridor, extending from near Independence Grove Forest Preserve to Naval Station Great Lakes. The 5.5-mile, shared-use path would serve as a connection to other regional trails, including a possible east-west connection between the Des Plaines River Trail in Libertyville, and the Robert McClory Bike Path in North Chicago.

Overall, Lake County officials said, the Patriot Path would provide a host of new commuting options for residents in the central and east-central parts of the county, as the corridor has limited pedestrian accommodations. Parks, forest preserves, schools, commercial entities, employment centers and transit stops would all be found along the path.

“The Patriot Path will be a game-changer for the more than 40,000 residents that live in this area,” said Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart. “Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to safely commute to work and school, and have a safe connection to parks, forest preserves and transit stops, while also reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions.”

Lake County said the project has been divided into four segments to better manage the construction effort. Currently, segments 1 and 4 are in the Phase 2 (Design Engineering) stage, with Segment 1 running from the Des Plaines River Trail to Brookhaven Drive, and Segment 4 running from just east of Route 41 to the Robert McClory Bike Path.

Segments 2 (Sage Court to Route 43) and 3 (Route 43 to Route 41) are scheduled to advance to Phase 2 in 2024. Construction of one or both of segments 1 and 4 is programmed for 2026, depending on project readiness and funding availability.

Discussions about building the Patriot Path began more than a decade ago, with Phase 1 of the project consisting of planning, public information meetings to gather input and feedback, and meetings with various stakeholders, including representatives from the Forest Preserves and the United States Navy.

“Over 20 years ago, people in the communities along the path asked for a better way to get around on their bicycles,” said Ann Main, Vice-Chair of the Public Works and Transportation Committee and Board Member of District 3. “It’s thrilling that it is finally coming together after years of hard work.”

The Lake County Board and Lake County Department of Transportation have been working to find ways to fund the estimated $30 million project. The process has included garnering letters of support from local stakeholders and advocating to Lake County’s state and federal legislators. Because of those efforts, construction of segments 1 and 4 were awarded nearly $9 million in state and federal funds.

Lake County stated that the Patriot Path is among many nonmotorized projects currently being worked on by LCDOT.

“Lake County plans to invest $98 million in nonmotorized travel accommodations over the next five years,” said Jennifer Clark, Chair of the Public Works and Transportation Committee and Board Member for District 15. “We are proud that our transportation system is more than just roads, and we consider non-motorized travel as a high priority because of the quality of life benefits it can bring to our communities.”

For more information, visit www.lakecountyil.gov.