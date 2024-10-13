Judge: No court delays after Crimo misses second hearing

For the second consecutive time, Robert Crimo III failed to appear at a case-management hearing.

The Oct. 2 action prompted Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti to issue a court order and immediate delivery to Crimo, by either the prosecution or defense attorneys.

“He should be advised that we will proceed in trial, or any hearings, without his (presence),” Rossetti said. “I am issuing this order, further indicating that by not appearing, he waives his right to confront his accusers.”

The action came after opening remarks, at the hearing, and Rossetti questioning Crimo’s public defense team. Attorney Anton Trzina said, “We asked the day before, and the day of … he declined.”

The case-management session was set to confirm filing of a defense motion to suppress evidence. Explained by defense attorney Gregory Ticsay, as “lengthy,” during a hearing last month, confirmation was made of the motion being submitted.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillion noted that seven motions were filed by the prosecution. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart and Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Facklum were also at the prosecution table.

“We are seeking certified records, and the defense has been informed,” Dillion said. “Everything has

been filed … and they were done on three different dates starting Dec. 12, 2023. They included certified firearms trace tests, administering officer’s identifications, and additional discoveries filed last month.”

Rossetti set a Nov. 14 date to reconvene the case-management hearing and discuss all motions, prior to the criminal trial. The trial date was set for Feb. 24. Both Trzina and Dillion stated they would work together to resolve as many of the motions as possible.

Rossetti also reinforced her order, and said, “If the defendant doesn’t appear, we can proceed.”

Following the hearing, Rinehart spoke with the defense team and then, addressed the media.

“We are continuing to prepare for the previously set trial date in February 2025,” he said. “That trial date has not moved. To prepare for trial, parties file motions to settle issues in advance of trial.

“The defense has filed a single motion to suppress a portion of a statement, he (Crimo) gave on July 4 and 5, 2022,” he said. “We have no other comment.”

Last month, Crimo refused to attend a case-management hearing by refusing transport to the courtroom. Two months earlier, he rejected a possible plea agreement that was announced by the state’s attorney’s office. He stated, “I am aware of the negotiations. No. No.”

The 23-year-old Crimo is charged with a total of 117 felony counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, stemming from his alleged involvement with the July 4, 2022 Highland Park parade shootings.

In December, he requested a dismissal of his public defense team in order to conduct his own defense. Rossetti went through protocols to make sure his decision was understood and stated that no special privileges would be accorded to him while incarcerated. In January, he asked that the defense attorneys be reinstated.

This caused a further delay in the criminal proceedings, as Trzina and Ticsay requested an opportunity to “reacquaint” themselves with the case.