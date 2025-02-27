Jury, alternates picked in Highland Park shooting trial

Prosecution and defense attorneys, with the approval of Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti, selected five alternate jurors Wednesday afternoon in the trial of Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III.

With a full complement of 12 jurors and six alternate replacements, the criminal case against Crimo is set to proceed Monday, with opening arguments.

Crimo faces 69 felony charges, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, stemming from the 2022 Highland Park Independence Day parade shootings. He is accused of firing at parade goers from a downtown rooftop, with an AK-15 semi-automatic weapon dispensing 83 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect did not attend either Wednesday’s court session or the afternoon jury-selection process Monday and Tuesday.

Throughout the three days of jury selection, potential panel members were warned that graphic photographs and video will be shown as evidence. Prosecutors said there will also be witness testimony of a potentially graphic nature and statements of individual experiences, as well as

perspectives.

“Before your deliberation, I will give you the law to follow, whether you like it or agree with it,” said

Rossetti. “You must put aside all your opinions…what you have heard about the case to make a fair and impartial decision, based solely on the evidence that is presented.”

Seven people were killed, and more than 45 people injured, in the parade shooting.

If Crimo is found guilty of more than two of the murders, he will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.