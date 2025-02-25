Jury selection begins in trial of Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

The criminal trial of Robert Crimo III began today as prosecutors and defense attorneys began examining a pool of prospective jurors to fill 12 seats, along with six alternate candidates for the proceedings.

The actual trial is slated to start March 3, and is expected to continue for three to five weeks, before a verdict is reached.

Crimo was charged with 117 felony counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder – three counts for each of the seven victims – in the July 4, 2022 Highland Park parade shooting. He is accused of firing from a downtown rooftop at parade goers with a semi-automatic weapon and emptying nearly three 30-round magazines clips of ammunition, in the process.

Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti reduced the charges against Crimo, based on a motion submitted by his public defenders, Anton Trzina and Gregory Ticsay. Forty-eight counts of aggravated battery with a firearm were dismissed, although the 21 charges of first-degree murder are among the remaining 69 felony charges.

The action took place prior to the initial group of potential jurors being interviewed individually. A nearly 90-minute delay occurred at the start when it was reported that individuals were still completing their questionnaires. Twenty people were led into the courtroom, one at a time, throughout the day, with only seven individuals picked to serve on the jury.

“It’s probably the highest service, other than military, that someone can perform,” said Rossetti. “Your duty goes beyond this case, but to the very heart of our justice system.”

She noted the trial will run from Mondays through Thursdays, with Fridays being taken for reviewing legal matters where jurors’ presence will not be required.

The seven jurors picked today are four men and three women: a chef at a nursing home, a summer camp director, a project manager, the owner of a trucking company and two auto body shops, a hospice nurse, a retired tool maker and engineer, as well as an accounting manager.

The interview process was based on their questionnaire answers, and an initial set of questions from

Rossetti attempting to uncover any biases or impartiality toward the defendant. Prosecutors were allowed to ask questions, followed by the defense attorneys. Discussions at the bench to determine jurors’ eligibility were covered in a layer of white noise for anonymity.

Crimo did not return to the courtroom for the afternoon session. SWAT team members who had previously accompanied him stated he had been informed that the hearing was reconvened, but stayed at the Lake County Jail, where he is incarcerated.

Rossetti had issued an edict after he refused to appear at two previous hearings that the trial and sentencing would continue in his absence, regardless. This was the third time, and the afternoon session continued.

Several individuals were rejected for having strong beliefs against gun violence and mass shootings, along with a man who lived in Highland Park at the time of the incident and knew one of the victims. Prosecutors intend to show graphic images, to the objection of one interviewee, from the day of the shooting.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office plans to present 48 victims as witnesses to give testimony, and Rossetti ruled that they can also stay in the courtroom for the duration of the trail.

Robert Crimo Jr., the defendant’s father, issued a statement through his attorney, George Gomez.

“I love my son very much, I fully support his decision to go to trial in this case,” he said. “Like any human being in this country. Bobby deserves the presumption of innocence and a fair trial. No matter what happens, you will always be my son.”

Jury selections are expected to be completed by the end of the week.