Jury selection finds bias against Highland Park shooting suspect

The second day of jury selection has brought its own inherent difficulties in finding candidates who are not aware of the 2022 Highland Park Independence Day shootings, or formed an opinion about the suspect.

This morning’s session fielded 16 individuals, of which, only two were chosen. Minus an excused member picked Monday, the total number of jurors is now at eight, from 36 individuals interviewed.

Robert Crimo III appeared in court wearing a blue running suit, unshackled, and surrounded by three SWAT personnel.

Many of the people interviewed were deemed incapable of rendering an informed verdict based solely on the evidence, and were dismissed by Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti, county prosecutors or defense attorneys.

George Gomez, attorney for Robert Crimo Jr., the suspect’s father, forwarded a statement seeking a fair trial. In 2023, Crimo Jr. accepted a plea agreement on six counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct stemming from his signature on an affidavit sponsoring his son’s state firearm owner’s identification card.

“As far as Mr. Crimo’s plea deal is concerned, he cannot personally comment,” said Gomez.

“However, he agreed to a last-minute plea deal for this very scenario. Mr. Crimo wanted to ensure that his son received a fair trial. If Mr. Crimo’s trial had proceeded, a majority of Bobby’s (Crimo III) evidence would have come to light to the public, thus, compromising his son’s ability to receive a fair trial.

“It’s a sacrifice Mr. Crimo was willing to make for his son.”

Jury selections continue Wednesday, and until a total of 12 sitting jurors and six alternates are

picked.