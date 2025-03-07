Magic School Bus cast delivers in Marriott production

Families can makes stops in the solar system and pick up some educational information along the way as they ride along on a magical journey.

Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences is kicking off its children’s theater season with a musical adaptation of the beloved children’s book “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System.”

The production runs through March 29 at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. It is part of the theater’s 50th anniversary season.

The one-hour musical is directed and choreographed by Marriott Associate Artistic Director Katie Johannigman, with musical direction by Ellie Kahn.

“We are so excited to bring The Magic School Bus to the Marriott stage,” Johannigman said. “Families of all ages will hop aboard this iconic and inventive flying bus as we blast off into space, reuniting with the beloved Ms. Frizzle and her quirky students from the classic ’90s books and TV show, all while singing and dancing our way through a cosmic adventure filled with fun and learning.”

The high-energy adventure begins when the class gets lost en route to the planetarium. Rather than resetting her GPS or asking a stranger, their teacher, Ms. Frizzle, blasts into outer space for an interplanetary field trip.

Amid the excitement, the old rivalry between Arnold and his cousin Janet (who winds up in the same school without him knowing) resurfaces and nearly has dire consequences. Without Ms. Frizzle to lead them, the students are challenged to work together or face being lost in the solar system forever.

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System is based on the Scholastic book series beloved by so many young readers.

The production features Abby C. Smith as Ms. Frizzle, Rachel Armstrong as Wanda, Emily Ann Brooks as Janet, Will Koski as Arnold, Ryan Stajmiger as Ralphie, and Tommy Rivera-Vega as Carlos. Stajmiger takes over for Garrett Lutz played the role of Ralphie prior to March.

A question-and-answer session, with kids making the inquiries, follows each production.

Along with Johannigman, the Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences team includes Elizabeth Romero as associate director/choreographer; Katie Dredger as stage manager; and production designers Amanda Vander Byl, costumes; Megan Wines, lighting; John Jefferson, sound; Milo Bue, scenes; Leo Bassow, props; and Miguel A. Armstrong, wig, hair and makeup.

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System is at 10 a.m. (with some 12:30 p.m. performances) Wednesdays through Sundays through March 29. An American Sign Language-interpreted show will be at 10 a.m. March 22. Visit www.marriotttheatre.com or call 847-634-0200 for show times and tickets. Tickets are $16.75 (plus tax and handling). Discounts are available for groups of more than 20 individuals. Parking is free. Marriott Theatre is at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com