Jury picked in Highland Park parade shooting trial

Formal jury selection in the criminal trial of Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III completed today when a cardiology technician was chosen as the 12th member.

Crimo is charged with opening fire from a rooftop onto the crowd attending the Highland Park

Independence Day parade in 2022. Seven people were killed, and more than 45 others injured.

Six men and six women will serve on the jury for the criminal trial which starts Monday.

One alternate juror was also picked this morning. Slots for five more alternate jurors are expected to

be filled by Thursday.

Four panels of approximately 17 people each have been interviewed, to this point.

“We have picked 12 jurors. The alternates involved will sit and listen to evidence but not deliberate the decision, unless something happens to one of the 12 jurors,” said Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti. “Then, you would replace them. If not, you will be dismissed.”

Crimo was not in court today, electing to stay in the Lake County Jail, where he is incarcerated, SWAT personnel told the court. Rossetti stated Crimo was informed at a case management hearing Thursday that the trial, including jury selection, would continue, with or without his presence.

The proceedings today were not without a lighter moment as Eric Kalata, an assistant state’s

attorney, questioned a prospective juror.

“Your questionnaire says you have a degree in meteorology,” he said. “Can you explain this weather over the last two weeks?”

The juror replied, “Well, I could be wrong.”