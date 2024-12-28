Man killed in Lake County crash

Man killed in Lake County crashChronicle Media — December 28, 2024
A man was killed Tuesday in a Lake County crash.
At 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a car that drove into a home on the 21300 block of West Engle Drive near Lake Villa. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and located a Jeep and a home with major damage.
A preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Jeep, Marcos Corona-Vargas, 31, of the 1600 block of East End Avenue, Round Lake Beach, was traveling eastbound on West Engle Drive. According to witnesses, Marcos-Vargas crossed into the westbound lane of traffic and then back into the eastbound lane.
Marcos-Vargas then drove off the roadway on the south side, into a yard, and the Jeep slammed into a home, deputies said. The home was unoccupied at the time of the crash.
A 22-year-old Round Lake Beach man, who was sitting in the front seat of the Jeep, was critically injured and subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene. Another 22-year-old Round Lake Beach man, who was sitting in one of the back seats, was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment. Corona-Vargas sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to deputies.
Sheriff’s traffic crash investigators determined Corona-Vargas was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the initial facts of the incident and approved the charges of reckless homicide and DUI against Corona-Vargas. Upon the completion of his medical treatment, he will be released into the custody of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Lake County Jail.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and an autopsy on the deceased passenger is being scheduled. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is examining the crash