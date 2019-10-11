Marriott Theatre sets stage for 45th anniversary year

By this time next year, the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire will be formally celebrating 45 years of presenting theatrical efforts on its stage whether Broadway classics and musicals, or newly completed works playing for the first time.

Founded in 1975, the location at 10 Marriott Drive has hosted more than 180 productions before an estimated audience of 11 million people … a staggering number in itself. And those audiences continue to grow, bringing approximately 400,000 people to Lincolnshire annually.

Achieving both national and international acclaim, its strength is developing original and re-thought musicals, along with fostering artists in creating new works for the stage. The mix has evolved into premieres that regularly garner critical acclaim, and allow the theater to serve as a launching pad to exposure in larger venues and tours. For example, the 1989 production of “Matador” played London’s West End, and the world premiere of “Annie Warbucks” went on a national tour and opened off-Broadway in New York.

“The Marriott Theatre is known for presenting classic musicals, seldom-done musicals, and new works, with a long history of introducing recent Broadway shows to the regional market,” said Terry James, the theatre’s Executive Producer. “Being a ‘theater in the round’ gives us a unique space, which demands looking at a stage-set piece in a different way. A more intimate way of storytelling takes the most familiar of shows and puts them in a new light … a new experience.”

James has been with the theater since 1982, first as an actor and then assuming the mantle of musical director in the 1990s, spanning upwards of 50 productions, before starting his present tenure as producer in 2000. As an executive producer, the duties include overseeing the theater operations, its financial requirements, while acting as the liaison between the theater and the theater’s owners.

“Each show has rehearsals for 2 1/2 weeks, before moving from the rehearsal hall to the theater for technical blocking and dress rehearsals,” said James. “We are still making changes after seven preview performances, adjusting and rehearsing the show. Then, we open for the press. The new works take almost three years to produce. Among dozens of these premiere productions, ‘Hero’ is the most successful, both artistically and financially, also among the most requested titles to repeat.

“A source of pride was the standout production of ‘Miss Saigon,’ because it epitomized the challenge and reward of our unique space,” he said. “The challenge was to present a huge physical production from New York in such a way that audience expectations are met and surpassed, but also their imaginations take hold and create an experience no helicopter could provide.”

The list of popular shows brought to this regional venue is lengthy, including: “A Chorus Line,” “Cats,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “The Producers,” “Les Miserables,” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

A testament to the theater’s longevity is the loyal base of 40,000 subscribers, the largest to a musical theater in the country.

“Representing Chicagoland’s premiere musical theater for over 15 years has been one of the highlights of my career and Marriott Theatre always features the crème de la crème of musical theater talent, both local and straight from Broadway,” said Noreen Heron, the Heron Agency’s president, which does the theater’s marketing. “They have more subscribers than the Chicago Cubs, so they have always been a powerhouse on the cultural front in Illinois.”

James also noted that the Marriott Theatre is also one of the most affordable professional theaters in the Chicagoland area. “For the cost of two tickets and parking downtown, you can subscribe to five musicals here with Broadway in your own back yard! Obviously, there are many more theaters in Chicago than 45 years ago, but that also means more people are going to the theater.”

The Marriott Theatre’s 2020 Subscription Series features favorites “Grease” (starts Jan. 15), “Kiss Me Kate” (starts March 25), “The World Goes Round” (starts May 27), “West Side Story” (starts Aug. 12), and “The Sound of Music” (starts Oct. 28).

Additionally, since 1988, Marriott’s Theatre for Young Audiences has presented numerous original works as well as classic fairy tales to more than 2 million children. These musicals present children with the magical experience of live theater with more than 75 productions, so far.

“The challenge after more than 180 productions is met by every director, designer, and actor, bringing their individual story-telling ability to each musical,” said James. “For our end, we will keep bringing the most talented actors to both classic and new works, giving a fresh and unique perspective on every production.”

The current production is “Something Rotten!” Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, call The Marriott Theatre box office at 847-634-0200, or go to www.ticketmaster.com.