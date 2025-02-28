Master plan provides road map for Viking Park upgrade

In keeping with its five-year master plan, the Gurnee Park District wants to upgrade Viking Park.

It’s been nearly 25 years since the last improvements at the park were made.

Efforts are also being made to recognize the park’s historic origins through signage, telling the story of the park’s initial purchase by a Nordic group in 1912.

In January, two Park District meetings were convened to gauge public interest and glean information from public surveys. The data is still being compiled for residents’ input on proposed amenities.

Park District meetings also took place with the village, Gurnee School District 56 and various sports organizations that use the fields, as well as other stakeholders that will benefit from the improvements.

“Residents and key stakeholders shared a variety of ideas, proposing amenities like an all-inclusive playground, and splash pad,” said Jennifer Gilbert, the district’s director of marketing and community relations. “This came along with other suggestions…to make enhancements to the existing band shell, cricket pitch, and walking paths.”

The Naperville-based Hitchcock Design Group has been engaged to assist in the plan’s development. The plan will be submitted for approval to the Gurnee Park Board this spring.

Pending the board’s approval, the district will apply for federal funding through the Open Space and Land Acquisition Development Grant program.

The district would likely be seeking $600,000 in federal funding. Announcement of the grant awards will be disseminated at the end of the year. If grant money is approved, construction would take place, starting in May 2026.

The historical nature of the property leads back to The Independent Order of Vikings Valhalla Association, which purchased the 47-acre property in 1912, from its initial owner, David Biedler. The site was used by Biedler for a summer retreat, with a home, horse stables, and an artificial lake. His home became a default recreation center and clubhouse.

The grounds were a popular destination for ethnic groups holding dances and picnics. A kitchen and dance hall, now restored, were built by the Vikings and are still maintained for activities.

The property was sold to the Village of Gurnee in 1968, the same year the Gurnee Park

District was formed by a referendum vote. Three years later, the district purchased 29 acres of the parcel from the village. It subsequently added a restroom and two playgrounds.

Biedler’s former carriage house is now the district headquarters and a community center. Further expansion in 2000-01 included offices and more rooms.

“My family moved to this community 36 years ago, and some of my most cherished childhood memories were made at Viking Park,” said Kraig Owens, the district’s director of parks and planning. “I remember playing soccer, attending karate classes, and working in my first job there.

“It’s an incredible honor to now lead an initiative aimed at enhancing the park’s user experience. This will ensure Viking Park remains a place where lifelong memories and friendships are created.”

Viking Park was the site for the Park District’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2018. The grounds have also become the home for the Exchange Club of Gurnee’s annual Ribfest, along with other festivities, and family gatherings. Recreational facilities include basketball courts, sports fields and tennis courts.

“Viking Park is deeply connected to Gurnee’s historic roots, serving as a central gathering place,” said Austin Pollack, the village’s assistant administrator. “It also reflects the village’s rich heritage and strong sense of community.”