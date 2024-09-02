Mundelein park unveiled with ADA amenities

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czjpSiOaxDA

The Mundelein Park & Recreation District unveiled a renovated Longmeadow Park in an Aug. 22 playground ceremony.

The event included program remarks and a ribbon-cutting moment. Children were invited to be a part of the photo opportunity with adults.

Treats were available and an ice cream character figure offered high-fives for families. It was 75 degrees under blue skies before the golden hour of sunset lighting.

Improvements and attractions at Longmeadow include an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible path to a covered picnic shelter and around the lawn, a colorful play apparatus accommodating toddlers to middle-school-aged children, plus a play area for younger children age 2 to kindergartners.

Also new are the half-court basketball court, a fishing station, gaga ball pit, upgrades to the sand play area with scoopers and an accessible nature path.

Invasive plants are identified for regular removal along the path. Mobility chairs can access the fishing overlook via a paved route.

The Mundelein Park & Recreation District received a matching grant of $400,000 from the Illinois

Department of Natural Resource’s Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development program to develop the 48.5-acre parcel.

The remaining funds came from a capital and special recreation fund, according to the Park District.

Ron Salski, Mundelein Park & Recreation District executive director, acknowledged Illinois elected officials and the IDNR “for allocating funds for the park and recreation industry and awarding our district an OSLAD grant.”

“Longmeadow Park was developed in the late ’90s,” Salski said. “Now the park meets accessibility needs.”

“Parks are really important,” Salski said, with a goal of bringing, “neighbors together.

“It does take a village and the community to really come together to make projects happen in our town. We have a lot of needs in our 34 parks.”

With the assistance of children, and after a grand 1, 2, 3 festive loud countdown, Illinois State Sen. Dan McConchie, R-26th, of Hawthorn Woods and children cut the wide red ribbon at the ceremonial moment.

“It’s so exciting that we have yet another park,” said McConchie who uses a wheelchair.

Of local subdivision parks included in plans by past developers, “A lot of them (parks) are not in the best of condition anymore and so when you go to upgrade them, not only do we want to make sure that we’re outfitting of new equipment, but we’re making it as accessible as possible for anyone to participate, whether they be able-bodied or not.

“And that’s what’s just really exciting about this and the other parks that the park district is working on right now,” McConchie said.

“Time flies, this is why we need to keep investing in our infrastructure and parks are just a part of that infrastructure in addition to the roads and everything else. This is just indicative of what happens when you have good government.”

To the audience, McConchie said, “This has become the front porch of so many people’s households.

“It used to be, prior to air conditioning, people would just simply go outside, right in their front yard, but they don’t do that anymore,” the senator said.

“They end up coming to the parks.”

Mundelein Village Trustee Tim Wilson told the audience, “This is just a great example of everybody working together on behalf of the community and delivering just a wonderful new park.”

Kaid Harper, who resides within walking distance in Longmeadow Estates and is the parent of Charly Harper, 3, said about the park, “It’s nice to see the new modern equipment.

“It’s great.”

Tracie Ouimet of Mundelein, planning, development and administration manager for the Mundelein Park & Recreation District, recalls bringing her children to the park when they were small.

About the improved Longmeadow Park and its amenities, “It’s adorable,” Ouimet said. “I have a 27-year-old and a 25-year-old. When they were little, I would bring them here, it (the park) was new. Where did the time go?”