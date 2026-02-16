New Waukegan Chick-fil-A Restaurant Owner Gets To ‘Pay It Forward’

A Feb. 5 ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Waukegan. It also celebrated a 12-year journey by Laura Goglowski, who started as a line cook “slinging chicken” to becoming an owner-operator.

A Highland Park native, Gogloski, 29, began her career at Rockford location of the franchise in 2014, before joining the Chick-fil-A Leadership Development Program, eight years later. She was selected as an owner-operator in April 2025, and given charge of the Waukegan store this month.

“My mother and I actually were sitting in my apartment, looking at a map of the restaurants, when we saw Waukegan,” said Goglowski. “I was born not more than 30 minutes from here, and put in my one and only application. The process had four or five different rounds of interviews, and I was selected for this location, April 23, of last year.”

“We’re here almost a year later, and being part of the leadership development program allows me the opportunity to mentor others,” she said. “I feel very blessed and it’s very surreal. It’s really cool since my family has never experienced something like this.”

Goglowski readily admits her family was entrepreneurial and food was “scarce,” living on SNAP benefits and the generosity of others. Her own experiences and understanding of needs and challenges is a driving force in wanting to help others. The store will be donating extra goods to organizations and not disposing of them.

Chick-fil-A also donated $25,000 to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

“We are in partnership with Feeding America, and Chick-fil-A has been a steadfast partner with the Northern Illinois Food Bank since 2021,” said Christine Fusher, the food bank’s brand and cause marketing manager. “During that time, they’ve contributed $225,000 to our child nutrition program, along with generous in-kind donations.

“Food insecurity touches every community in northern Illinois,” Fusher said. “Last year alone, the food bank provided 93 million meals across our 13-county area, with 13.9 million meals right here in Lake County. Solving hunger is a community-wide effort, we can’t do it alone. That’s why (the donation) today means so much…for our neighbors.”

Chick-fil-A was founded in Hapeville, Georgia, by S. Truett Cathy in 1946, as “The Dwarf Inn.” The Atlanta-based headquarters opened its first franchise in 1967, and now has more than 3,350 locations worldwide including Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

Christian values are reflected by being closed on Sundays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

The stores all carry a similar schema that includes open access, and the famous “Coke Bottle” chandeliers.”

“The Coke bottle chandeliers is a nod to our founder, S. Truett Cathy,” said Bill Wood, of the restaurant’s field learning department. “When he was a young boy, to help bring in some additional income for his family, his entrepreneurial spirit started by going door to door selling coke bottles in a little red wagon. You’ll see the chandeliers in our restaurants.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham, members of the Waukegan City Council, as well as representatives of the municipal police and fire departments.

“We thank you for choosing this location … working and understanding what sacrifice means for you, and your family,” said Cunningham, in his remarks. “To be able to take those experiences, elevate them to another level, and then, bring them back home. That’s what we call, ‘Paying It Forward.’ This young lady understands the sacrifices made.

“She’s bringing it back, paying it forward … now, you have a business that can help others do the same thing,” he said.

The Waukegan location will create approximately 110 full- and part-time jobs, while offering mentoring and training, scholarship opportunities and competitive pay.

Christine Goglowski, Laura’s mother said, “It’s many years in the making, she’s worked hard professionally developing herself, just to be the best leader she can be. I know her heart is to lead her team and help them have the chances she had, in starting from her first job to becoming an owner-operator. That’s so cool!”