Oak Forest man charged in fatal Gurnee construction accident

An Oak Forest man has been charged in connection with a fatal construction accident in Gurnee.

Michael Vazquez, 39, faces the charge of aggravated driving under the influence involving death, a Class 2 felony.

At 7 a.m. Oct. 18, Illinois State Police patrol officers responded to the Illinois Tollway building near Interstate 94 and Grand Avenue in Gurnee to investigate an accident that occurred on the property involving private contractor employees who were laying asphalt.

Vazquez, one of the contractor employees, was driving a skid steer when he backed up and ran over another contracted employee, identified as Gregory Bolls, 39, of Chicago, police said.

Bolls was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

After a State Police investigation, it was determined that Vazquez had cocaine in his system at the time of the accident, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved an aggravated DUI charge and an arrest warrant was issued for Vazquez.

The Oak Forest man surrendered himself to Lake County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday.

If convicted of the DUI charge, Vazquez faces from three to seven years in prison.