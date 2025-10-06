‘One pumpkin goes a long way’ at Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival

The Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival in Highwood had banner weather this year for its extended weekend citywide annual autumn celebration.

The free event, presented by https://www.celebratehighwood.org/, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, launched on Thursday, Oct. 2, with a community night featuring the carnival and pumpkin carving. Participants could come throughout the festival to carve hollowed pumpkins to add to the pumpkin tall wall scaffolding.

The three-day festival began on Oct. 3 on a balmy 80-degree evening.

Thousands of people were expected to attend over the long weekend. The festival featured pumpkin carving stations, live music, seasonal installations and attractions such as the Skelebrity Hall of Fame (skeleton vignettes scattered around the festival grounds in downtown Highwood).

SaLT, a Highland Park nonprofit entity helping families in need, was the event beneficiary and charity partner. SaLT is 100 percent volunteer based, with 400 SaLT helpers assisting at Highwood’s pumpkin festival.

Jess Ortega of Highwood, Celebrate Highwood president and co-owner of the Highwood children’s-oriented business, Giggles Play, recalled the first time experiencing, “Pumpkin Fest on the volunteer side.

“I noticed a group of students all wearing shirts that said SaLT,” Ortega said.

“They stood together and laughed as they carved pumpkins during Pumpkin Fest 2023’s community night.

“Over the next couple years, I continued to notice their presence around town,” Ortega said. “They showed up to help at our local school’s annual fundraiser. They spent time with kids for tutoring and playing learning games at the rec center, all with smiles on their faces and a visible desire to just help people.

“I told them that Pumpkin Fest is a weekend like no other. It is a magical weekend.”

The more than 425 fall mum sales by SaLT became the highest ever in mum proceeds over the 15 years of the pumpkin festival, Ortega said.

“Choosing them as our 2025 beneficiary was the easiest yes vote our board ever made,” Ortega said about SaLT (which stands for service and learning together).

“We are so excited and proud to be partners this Pumpkin Fest 2025,” Ortega added.

Ida Fiore of Lake Forest, SaLT president, was raised in Highwood and attended Highland Park High School.

“Our mission is to inspire young people to change the world,” Fiore said. “All the money raised here that is donated to SaLT will support our families and our communities we serve and will also go towards the students’ programs, learning, teaching, how to make a difference in the world today.

“We’re so grateful to Celebrate Highwood for honoring us with this title of nonprofit recipient.”

Mia Pearl and Ella Engelman, both students and SaLT volunteers from Highland Park, helped to staff a SaLT outreach tent at the pumpkin fest.

“We really appreciate it,” Engelman said about the charity partnership.

Pearl added, “Highwood pumpkin fest is my favorite. Every pumpkin carved, every volunteer, every community member that’s here, is supporting us. Even one pumpkin goes a long way.”