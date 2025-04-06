People gather in Buffalo Grove to protest Trump, Musk

At least 100 people turned out on April 5 for the Hands Off! Remove Reverse Reclaim protest in Buffalo Grove as part of sit-ins, rallies and protests across the United States.

BG Pride of Buffalo Grove hosted the local protest on Saturday afternoon at the corner of Lake Cook Road and Arlington Heights Road. The protest was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. for one hour, but several dozen people arrived early with many staying past the posted end time.

BG Pride, also known as The Pinta Pride Project, is a local nonprofit, which seeks to increase LGBTQ+ awareness within suburban communities.

The Pinta Pride Project was created by Molly Pinta, then 12, and now a college student. Molly’s parents are Lake County educators, Bob and Carolyn Pinta of Prairie View, and formerly Buffalo Grove residents.

Carolyn Pinta is director of the Pinta Pride Project and was astounded with the turnout at the Hands Off! protest. People stood on both sides of Lake Cook Road along Chase Plaza.

“What I think is, I’m the loud mouth and 40 people beat me (to arrive onsite) here,” Carolyn Pinta said. “So, I think people are calling for a protest.”

An endearing part of the protest was the fact that BG Pride hosted the event also in honor of Pinta’s mother Ilene Heyman of Deerfield whose birthday was on April 5.

Cupcakes, pumped-up pop music and flags were provided. People from all over Chicagoland attended with towns represented such as Mundelein and Arlington Heights.

Flags seen at the protest included Pride flags and American flags with at least one American flag shown upside down (a signal of distress).

Carolyn’s mother stood on the parkway of Lake Cook Road holding signage, which read, “It’s my birthday and I’ll protest if I want to!” While the poster was in vibrant, festive colors, the message promoted by protesters including Heyman was urgent and serious.

What did Ilene Heyman want for a birthday gift?

Heyman said, “just America to be the country that it was meant to be.”

Illinois State Rep. Tracy Katz Muhl, D-57th, of Northbrook, a member of the Glenbrook North High School Class of 1994, was among protesters. Chants included, “Impeach Trump” and “Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, Trump and (Elon) Musk have got to go.”

“We’ve got to get loud and say, ‘Hands off,’” Muhl said.

Buffalo Grove Police had a presence and kept reminding protesters via loudspeaker to stay off of Lake Cook Road and to cross the street safely at the stoplight and intersection.

Motorists honked in support of the Hands Off! movement while one protester, Laura Harris of Northbrook, noticed an obscene hand gesture displayed by a motorist along Arlington Heights Road.

“I just want people to be aware of all the things that are being put out into the world that are truly affecting everyone,” Harris said, adding about current events, “It’s just horrible.”

Rita Foley of Mundelein, a retired dentist and a United States Army veteran, held a handmade sign which read, “This vet didn’t serve for this.” Foley’s sign listed science-based organizations experiencing potential or current cutbacks such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’m hoping that what we’re doing today will make a difference,” Foley said.

BG Pride is offering what the organization is referring to as Round 2 of the #Hands Off! protest. The event is on Sunday, April 13 at noon. Visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfQKOWaLHklMQopAps0hoJEBdZUmDHNwSrl0rlAcWsw4P58rw/viewform?usp=pp_url