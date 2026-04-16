Proposed solar energy utility drives Wauconda to pursue annexation

An ordinance unanimously enacted by the Wauconda Village Board has jump-started the process of bringing an unincorporated 62-acre county parcel into the municipal boundaries. The April 7 action effectively is trying to halt the placement of a proposed solar energy utility next to a residential subdivision along Gilmer Road.

Without the annexation all zoning and permitting would fall under Lake County’s planning and zoning rules. That would give the village no jurisdiction in the matter, although the parcel’s location is adjacent to the Liberty Lakes subdivision, within village boundaries.

Wauconda’s comprehensive land use plan had identified the acreage as meant for low-density residential housing, should it be developed. Newly annexed properties coming into the village are normally zoned (R-1) residential, unless they have been rezoned.

Wauconda officials were initially unaware of the project until last month. The Madison, Wisconsin, -based firm of OneEnergy Renewables indicated an interest in constructing a 5-megawatt solar energy utility at the location, north of the village.

“The village received formal word of the potential solar utility system to be located in unincorporated Lake County, directly behind the homes of Wauconda residents, during the company’s due diligence phase,” said Wauconda Village Administrator Allison Matson. The proposal calls for solar panels to be 150 feet from existing homes.

“The long-term comprehensive plan calls for the land to be developed as low-density residential, should it ever develop,” Matson said. “The village is pursuing annexation to mitigate the risk of the property developing in a manner inconsistent with out long-term plan. If the village is successful in annexing the property, it will be zoned residential.”

Village officials consider the ordinance to be a proactive approach to preventing unwanted developments, while retaining a measure of control. It concurs with state law in authorizing the involuntary annexation of unincorporated land totaling more than 10 acres that have been blocked out, or subdivided, into lots.

The other stipulation is that the parcel is surrounded by the village boundaries on three sides. Municipal code makes no allowance for solar energy utilities on such a scale. The only allowances are locations within a limited industrial district and would require conditional use permits.

“This ordinance actually starts the process, and doesn’t necessarily finish the process,” said Stewart Weiss, the village attorney. “The Illinois Municipal Code gives municipalities the power to annex property. It would be followed by a petition to the Lake County Circuit Court to give objectors an opportunity.”

Weiss noted the property owners are notified of the actions, going forward.

Wauconda’s village clerk must submit a certified copy of the approved ordinance to the county circuit court, and a public hearing is convened within 30 days. After the hearing, if the court approves the ordinance, it returns to the village board for a second vote.

If 10 percent of the residents sign a petition within 30 days a question on the annexation would be voted on through a referendum in the upcoming municipal election. If no petition is filed, the annexation is finalized and the property incorporated into the village. The entire process is expected to take 30 to 90 days to be completed, unless there is a referendum question.

The 62-acre parcel is being held in a trust capacity under the title, AGT Trust Company.

“This has about nine sides, it’s an irregular parcel, but bounded by the village on three sides,” Weiss said. “There is also a public right-of-way.”

As of April 15, the Lake County Recording Division and the Lake County Planning, Building, and Development Office have not received any documentation from the village, or OneEnergy Renewables regarding the plans for a solar energy utility, respectively.