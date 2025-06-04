Seventh Buffalo Grove Pride Parade kicks off Pride Month

Pride Month began in Lake County with people from all over the Chicago area lining the route for the seventh Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday.

With 100 parade entries, colors popped thanks, in part, to banner weather which was breezy to unfurl flags.

Sunshine and rainbows prevailed amid temperatures in the 60-degree range. This year’s parade theme was “Pride is Natural.”

The parade began on Buffalo Grove Road and continued with a turn onto Deerfield Parkway. Candy for the kiddies and swag items for all ages were numerous.

BG Pride and the Pinta Pride Project presented the annual parade, which launched with Molly Pinta,

formerly of Buffalo Grove, and with the help of her parents, Bob and Carolyn Pinta. The Pinta family now lives in Prairie View.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-10th, of Highland Park was among elected officials greeting spectators during the midday parade while walking the route.

“Every year, the crowd gets bigger,” Schneider said. “This is a community that embraces everyone, welcomes everyone and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Wearing drag, Sophia Quintanilla of Mundelein and Chicago was in the parade and then stood tall as a spectator on a berm on Deerfield Parkway.

Lake County is a welcome place to call home, Quintanilla said.

“As part of a community, we have to take care of each other,” Quintanilla said. “I love Lake County and how open we are.

“It’s amazing and I’m so happy to be here.”

In colorful striped shirts, Karen Maguire of Lisle and Franny Whitlock of St. Charles waved at parade participants also on Deerfield Parkway.

“We’re just here as allies,” Maguire said.

Whitlock added, “Allies in support. Love is love.”