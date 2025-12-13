Shelter seeks good homes for dogs, cats

In a rural setting outside of Grayslake stands an unassuming building with animals that are special cases: abused, abandoned, lost, injured or neglected.

A staff of 30 individuals, augmented by up to 150 volunteers, makes sure their needs are met. The ultimate goal and mission is adoption and placement in a loving home.

Just walking through the front doors of the Save-A-Pet Adoption Center and Shelter has a calming effect. Since opening in 1995, the six-acre complex provides safety and care to kittens and puppies, along with larger dogs and cats. The lobby is inviting with windows looking into an interaction room, where potential adopters initially meet their new friend.

“Save-A-Pet is very rewarding and unlike any job I’ve ever had,” said Tim Medeiros, the adoption center manager. “You feel like you’re making a difference each and every day. We give hope and a voice to these animals who may have been forgotten or abandoned. It’s amazing to watch them heal, trust again, and find forever homes.”

The nonprofit organization, started in 1972, moved from Palatine to unincorporated Lake County where half of its property is outside space. The open farm fields beyond the fences add to the enclosed free-roaming dog park atmosphere. Socialization is a key element, whether from volunteers or newly built pens to get acclimated.

Their fiscal year runs Jan.1-Dec.31, with a budget of $2.7 million, funded largely through donations. A contracted grant writer searches for additional funding that helps sustain veterinarians and medical necessities, plus more than 500 pounds of dry and wet food monthly.

Save-A-Pet is one of the largest “no-kill” shelters in Lake County, meaning euthanasia is not an option. The animals have individual needs like special diets and medicines. Volunteers engage with all the animals, especially kittens and puppies, so that there is constant reinforcement for a bond of unconditional love.

“I’ve been coming here for a little over seven years and always had a passion for animals,” said Julie Cullen, a dog walker. “People always ask me how I do this … doesn’t it make you sad to know these dogs are sheltered? It makes me happy coming here; these dogs have been through some horrible situations or were surrendered.

“A dog shelter isn’t an ideal place but it’s far better than where they come from,” Cullen said. “It is a temporary situation, we keep socializing with them … taking them out, they know the routine. We bond with them, and when I look at the roster board and see they’ve been adopted … that’s heartwarming and rewarding. We made a difference.”

Kathleen Austin has worked with the feline guests, for two years. “I’ve had cats in my life, almost my entire life … we had three of them that passed away and began missing them. I started volunteering here and actually met the cat that we now have at home.

I just love interacting with the kittens, you see so many different personalities,” she said.

Austin also indicated that it is an “occupational hazard” in volunteering at the facility, as the possibility is getting attached and adopting an animal. Most of the staff members have already adopted from Save-A-Pet, after bonding with a particular dog or cat.

Adoption is done through a questionnaire, while trained intake counselors aid the process. A three-station desk in the lobby handles phone calls and walk-ins.

“Save-A-Pet is unique in that we welcome animals who need extra care, as well as those who are easily adoptable,” said Kerry Kuczynski, the organization’s marketing and IT manager. “We believe every dog and cat deserves the best chance to find their forever family, no matter what.

“Our team is dedicated to giving each animal the support, comfort, and compassion they need to thrive. Eventually, it’s connecting with the loving home they deserve.”

Information is on their website (http://www.saveapetil.org).