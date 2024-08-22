Wauconda sells old village hall for downtown commercial growth

Wauconda Village Board members have unanimously approved an ordinance to forward the sale of the old village hall to a local development group.

The village is seeking more commercial growth that will complement and enhance the existing businesses in the historic downtown area.

The two-story building at 100 N. Main St. has been vacant for more than a year and is in need of extensive repair work. Village offices moved out of the premises in the 1970s. It was subsequently used by the Police Department, Chamber of Commerce, law offices, and as a community center.

Rather than pursue demolition, village officials decided to place the property and building on the open real estate market in December. A local investment group, Ya-mon Properties LLC, responded with an offer to purchase the property for $157,000. The sale is expected to close at end of the month.

Ya-mon has agreed to complete the necessary restoration work to the building, along with landscaping. In return, the village will waive permit fees for a three-year period, and rebate a portion of the property taxes for five years, unless a tax-increment financing district or other plan occurs. An easement access was granted to the village.

“This is a big win for Wauconda,” said Mayor Jeff Sode. “This type of private investment preserves an iconic building on Main Street while helping to maintain the strength of downtown Wauconda and complements other village initiatives such the facade grant improvement program.

“The initial renderings show a refreshed exterior that will draw more visitors to our downtown.”

Ya-Mon already owns several properties within the village, including 314-316 Liberty St., which was

purchased and renovated several years ago. Company officials applied for, and received, a grant for awning and asphalt replacement in the parking lot through the village’s facade improvement program, last month.

The investment group also owns additional acreage near Route 176 and Barrington Road.

“I’m excited to see how Ya-Mon gives this historic building new life,” said Village Administrator Allison Matson. “This sale generates revenue for the village and puts a tax-exempt property on the tax rolls, for the first time, in nearly 120 years.”

The former village hall, with its distinctive pillared columns, was constructed by the Brumm Brothers in 1907. It is a default demarcation point that divides the downtown businesses from the sloping grade to Bangs Lake.

Residential development has taken place along the lakefront, over the last decade.

Another feature is the reopening of the iconic Phil’s Beach for public use by the village’s parks and recreation department, two years ago.

The village hall’s location on Main Street figures prominently in the village’s history, marking the spot where Justus Bangs first built a log cabin in 1836.

Neville Carr is a member of the Wauconda Township Historical Society, and a local historian. His great grandfather, James Neville, arrived in Wauconda in 1849.

“That corner also originally had Justus Bangs’ house, built for his second wife, in 1852,” he said. “At some point, C.L. Pratt, his son-in-law, went into business in a building in front of the house, an ice cream parlor. My father had his sweets shop there in the early 1930s. “It was also a tavern, and operated by four or five other people over the years.”

Carr said, “The old house and the corner business were later torn down to make way for the village hall.”

Village administrators are not sure what type of business will occupy the building, on a rental basis. Certain use provisions were implemented into the sale contract to keep in line with the village’s interest of an attractive downtown encouraging more foot traffic.

“Most importantly, it will provide a boost to Main Street,” Matson said.