Waukegan man charged in 2022 expressway shooting

A Waukegan man has been charged in connection with a 2022 shooting on the Kennedy Expressway.

Miguel Gonzalez, 47, faces one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony; and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

At 4:30 a.m. Oct. 22, 2022, Illinois State Police officers responded to a reported shooting on northbound Interstate 90 near Fullerton Avenue in Chicago. The occupant of one vehicle shot a person in another vehicle.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, agents identified a suspect and suspected vehicle.

ISP agents with the assistance of the FBI Fugitive Task Force took Gonzalez into custody today.

Agents presented their case to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were filed against Gonzalez.

He was being held pending his first court appearance.

If convicted of the battery charge, Gonzalez faces from six to 30 years in prison. Each of the aggravated discharge charges carries a prison term of four to 15 years.