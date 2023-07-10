Loaded gun confiscated in Naperville

A Chicago man, currently on probation, has been charged with illegally possessing a loaded firearm during an incident in Naperville.

Terrell Maclin-Dupree, 25, a resident of the 3700 block of West Grenshaw Street, appeared at a bond hearing Friday, July 7, where his bond was set at $1 million.

Maclin-Dupree is charged with armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; and unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction, a Class 2 felony. The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said that Maclin-Dupree is on probation out of Cook County on two separate counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

If convicted, a Class X felony carries a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.

On Friday, Naperville police officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven convenience store at 1663 N. Route 59 for a call of a man shoving a female into a car. Naperville officers located the vehicle and made contact with the occupants.

Officers said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana, at which time one of the officers asked the man in the front passenger seat, later identified at Maclin-Dupree, to exit the vehicle. Police said the suspect removed a satchel that he was wearing and threw it in the back seat.

Naperville police said marijuana was found on Maclin-Dupree; and a search of the satchel allegedly revealed additional bags of marijuana and a .22-caliber pistol with three rounds in the magazine and one spent casing in the barrel.

At that time, Maclin-Dupree was taken into custody.

“It is alleged that Mr. Maclin-Dupree, a convicted felon currently on probation for two unlawful use of a weapon charges, was illegally in possession of a loaded handgun,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “For the second time this week, my office has filed weapon possession charges against an individual who is forbidden by law to possess a firearm.

“This $1 million bond set by Judge (Margaret) O’Connell sends the message that career criminals are going to be held accountable in DuPage County … .”

“Our department’s efforts to seize illegal weapons continues to pay off; and we will continue to make this a priority to ensure the safety of our community,” said Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres. “Illegal weapons have no place in our community; and I have no doubt our officers are preventing violent crimes here or elsewhere by taking them off the streets … .”

Maclin-Dupree’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 4 for arraignment in front of Judge O’Connell.