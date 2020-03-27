Antioch-area resident missing

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing person.

Barry Boches, 65, a resident of the 41600 block of North Pedersen Drive South in unincorporated Lake County near Antioch, was reported missing by a relative March 25.

Boches was last seen at 7 a.m. March 24. The last person to have contact with him via telephone was at 11:55 p.m. March 24. Boches’ vehicle was found in Waukegan, but he was not in or around his vehicle.

Boches was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering. He is 5 feet 8 inches, 190 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone having any information on Boches’ location is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 847-549-5200.