DUI patrol targets Chicago’s Wentworth area

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol in the Wentworth area of the city this weekend.

The saturation patrol in the 2nd Police District will be from 7 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who continually monitor traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place an emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety-belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend speeding violators.

In addition, the breath alcohol testing mobile unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup for bonding. The mobile unit also allows for individual recognizance bonds to be issued at the site of the DUI saturation patrol.

The mission was originally scheduled for July 20-21, but due to cancellation, has been rescheduled for this weekend.