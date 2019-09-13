DUI patrols planned by Chicago police

Chicago police will be conducting DUI Saturation Patrols from Friday night (Sept. 13) through Sunday morning (Sept. 15) in the Grand Central and Calumet areas.

The Grand Central (25th District) patrol will be from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday. The Calumet (5th District) patrol will be from 7 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety-belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend speeding violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting the suspect to the nearest lockup for bonding. The Mobile Unit also allows for individual recognizance bonds to be issued at the site of the DUI Saturation Patrol.

