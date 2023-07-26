Long Grove’s Vintage Days offers trip back in time

The Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association will present Vintage Days 2023, a throwback celebration that bridges the past with the present, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30 in downtown Long Grove.

The family friendly event features a wide variety of vintage, reclaimed, handmade, upcycled, antique and repurposed items in an open-air marketplace setting — as well as old-time games, live music, contests, food and drinks. More than 30 vintage and handcrafted item vendors will be lining the downtown streets.

“Vintage Days is the perfect model of what we represent … goes along with our branding,” said Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association President Ryan Messner. “We have historic buildings, the historic bridge, just the history of Long Grove itself. It’s unique … feels like you’re back in time.”

A major attraction of Vintage Days is the Penny Carnival, to be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Stempel parking lot near the Long Grove Historical Society farmhouse. The Penny Carnival — for children nine months old to 12 years old — offers simple games from days gone by, with older kids running the show. The cost is one penny per game, and everyone is guaranteed to win.

“There are games that date back to the late 1800s and early 1900s,” Messner said. “It makes today’s kids realize what kids did back then. It was all interactive — no technology involved. And it’s all family oriented … something for everyone to enjoy.”

Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association Secretary John Kopecky said, “At the Penny Carnival, a lot of grandparents explain things to the kids. It’s a teaching moment in a historic atmosphere, and it’s fun because you always win.”

The Penny Carnival also includes vintage craft tables, contests, costumes and an Appalachian-style singing group, featuring a fiddle, banjo and washboard. New this year will be a mini historic scavenger hunt for families. Participants will use clues to find at least three of the many historic sites around town (and take photos) for a chance to win free tickets to play more games at the Penny Carnival and be entered into a raffle for Long Grove treats.

Vintage Days also features a lineup of retro musical acts, including Logan Ramey’s Tribute to Elvis (11 a.m.), Ludy and His Lady (1:30 p.m.) and Rachel Anne (4 p.m.) on Saturday; and Burnt Biscuits (11:30 a.m.) and Low Reen and Friends (2 p.m.) on Sunday. In addition, the Long Grove Community Church service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to explore Long Grove’s wide array of independent, family owned and operated restaurants and stores. During Vintage Days, certain shops and establishments will offer “historic” specials.

“People can come out and enjoy themselves, and look for antique items, clothing, furniture, a toy or that special something,” Kopecky said. “It’s a really fun event.”

Vintage Days 2023 is free and open to the public, and parking is free as well. For more information, contact the Historic Downtown Visitors’ Center at 847-634-0888 or visit www.longgrove.org.