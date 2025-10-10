Alton man faces up to 90 years in prison for sexual assault of child 

A 32-year-old Alton man has been convicted of sexual assaulting an infant.

Nathan Welch pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child and two counts of producing child pornography.

Welch will be sentenced at a later date and faces up to 90 years in prison.

The Alton man pleaded guilty Thursday in Madison County Circuit Court before Associate Judge Ryan Jumper. He admitted to committing acts of sexual contact with an infant between March 2 and June 12, 2024. Welch also pleaded guilty to the dissemination and production of child pornography involving the same infant.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine commended the prosecution team of Assistant State’s Attorney Ali Foley, chief of the Children’s Justice Division, and Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Buettner, also of the Children’s Justice Division.

The Madison County’s Sheriff’s Office and the Edwardsville Police Department investigated the case.

Prosecutors said the investigation began with a cybertip received at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography disseminated via the Kik application.