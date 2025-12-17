Associate judge post opens in Madison

Madison Circuit Court Chief Judge Christopher Threlkeld has announced that the Illinois Supreme Court has authorized the Madison court to post a notice of vacancy for an associate judge.

The vacancy is based on the impending resignation of Associate Judge Janet Heflin, effective Jan. 31.

Applications will be taken from any U.S. citizen who is an attorney licensed to practice law in the state, and a resident of the Third Judicial Circuit. Instructions for submitting an application electronically are available on the Supreme Court’s website, https://illinoiscourts.gov.

If an applicant is unable to submit an application electronically, an applicant must submit two signed originals of the prescribed application with the director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts:

Marcia M. Meis, Director

Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts

3101 Old Jacksonville Road

Springfield, IL 62704-6488

If filed electronically, the deadline is 11:59 p.m. Jan. 16. If mailed or hand delivered, the deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 16. An application form can be obtained from the Chief Judge’s Office, the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts or the Illinois Supreme Court website and downloaded from the Judicial Vacancies link. Applications will not be accepted via facsimile.