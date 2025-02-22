Belleville man charged in shooting at home

A Belleville man has been charged in connection with a shooting during a DCFS well-being check of a child.

Charles Powers, 28, faces six charges, including attempted murder.

On Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department requested that Illinois State Police agents investigate a shooting.

Sheriff’s Department personnel had gone with an investigator from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to a residence on the 700 block of South 15th Street in Belleville to check on the well-being of a child living at the residence.

While at the residence, an altercation occurred between investigators and Powers. State Police said Powers disarmed one of the officers and the firearm discharged.

No one was injured as a result of the firearm being discharged.

Powers was taken into custody and transported to the St. Clair County Jail, where he was being held.

After an investigation, the case was presented to St. Clair State’s Attorney James Gomric, who filed six charges against Rogers on Friday: attempted murder, a Class X felony; aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class X felony; aggravated battery in an effort to cause great bodily harm to a police officer, a Class 1 felony; disarming a police officer, a Class 1 felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated battery of a police officer, a Class 2 felony.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Class 1 felonies are punishable by four to 15 years in prison; and Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.